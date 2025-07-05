



There are some supermarkets you go to because you have to. Your fridge is empty and you need groceries, so there’s no getting around it.

But then there are those supermarkets you visit because they’re fun to walk through.

Maybe it’s the unique selection of products, or the fact that the store brand has a great reputation for quality.

Or maybe it’s that the store carries some of the freshest produce in town, and that the people who work there are friendly and helpful.

You may even like a given supermarket for its bulk candy aisle. And that’s okay, even if you’re a grown up. There’s just something about rows and rows of candy that makes people’s hearts sing a little bit.

Wegmans has a cult-like following. Image source: Getty Images

Wegmans does a lot of things right

There’s a reason so many people love Wegmans – and it’s not just the store’s famous candy aisles. Similar to Trader Joe’s, Wegmans is known for its unique selection of products and outstanding customer service.

Wegmans is also known as a company that gives back to its community.

Not only does Wegmans support local food banks, but it treats its employees extremely well. In addition to fair wages, Wegmans offers great benefits and scholarships so employees can pursue higher education.

Granted, as a consumer, you might care more about the product selection and prices than how a given grocery chain treats the people who work there.

But it’s easy to appreciate the fact that Wegmans is a values-based company with a strong commitment to great service. And when a company treats its employees right, it translates to a better customer experience.

Wegmans solves a big customer problem

If there’s one thing “wrong” with Wegmans, it’s the store’s popularity.

Like Costco, you might have to wait in line to get a spot at your local Wegman’s parking lot, depending on where you live and when you go. And any time you have a store that’s loved by so many customers, there can be long checkout lanes to deal with.

Wegmans is taking steps to fix that, though.

The company is testing smart cart technology at four of its stores in Upstate New York. And at its store in Syracuse, it’s testing Caper Carts, which are AI-powered smart carts developed by Instacart.

With smart cart technology, consumers can load up on groceries, scan as they go, and avoid the hassle of having to wait in line to check out. The carts use a combination of sensors, scales, and cameras to tally up grocery prices, allowing shoppers to pay for their purchases directly from their carts.

Though there may be some kinks to work out with the technology, it’s a step in the right direction for Wegmans, and there’s a good chance its competitors will opt to follow its lead.

In addition to smart carts, Wegmans is working on upgrading to new self-checkout lanes in more of its stores.

The goal is to streamline the checkout process and make the shopping experience easier and more efficient for consumers so there’s truly nothing not to like about Wegmans.

