Amid his ongoing marital woes, Ben Affleck is enjoying some quality male bonding time.

The Academy Award winner, 51, was still wearing his wedding ring as he stepped out for a walk with his 12-year-old son Samuel Garner in Brentwood, California, over the weekend.

He served dad style in a grey lightning bolt t-shirt and black gym shorts with a pair of old school white Nike trainers featuring green and orange details.

Samuel kept it just as casual for the neighborhood outing in a printed t-shirt and a pair of blue flannel pajama pants.

The preteen carried a frisbee as he and his dad chewed on ice from a to-go cup.

While Affleck was bonding with his son, his wife Jennifer Lopez, 54, took to her Instagram to wish one of her pals a happy birthday.

The singer shared a snap with two of her girlfriends as they relaxed by the pool together, with Lopez looking chic in a pink striped top and matching pink glasses.

Despite recent speculation about her marital woes, the star flashed a bright smile in the photo.

Affleck’s father/son outing comes amid reports that he and Jennifer are living in separate homes two years into their marriage.

As Lopez stays in their $60 million Bel Air mansion, Affleck is living in a $100,000 monthly rental home that’s just a short drive from his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s Brentwood house.

He and Garner, 52, were married from 2005 to 2018, and they share children Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel.

The Justice League star was spotted without his wedding ring last week, but was wearing the band again as he stepped out on Friday.

Lopez was also wearing her wedding ring as she stepped out on Friday in Los Angeles.

Reports of Affleck and Lopez’s marital woes began circulating last week after the pair hadn’t been seen together since late March.

‘Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for,’ a source told In Touch.

‘They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her,’ the insider added. ‘There’s no way it could have lasted.’

Although the pair was finally spotted reuniting last week at Fin’s school recital, he skipped the premiere of her Netflix movie Atlas on Monday.

After the Golden Globe-nominated actress banned questions about their marriage on the sci-fi film’s press tour, she shot down one very direct query.

‘You know better than that,’ Lopez told a reporter in Mexico City.

A source told Page Six that Affleck has ‘come to his senses’ after tying the knot with Lopez in July 2022.

‘If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would,’ the insider said.

‘He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work,’ they added.