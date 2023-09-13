





Ben Affleck is flexing his rap and comedy muscles in a new series of Dunkin ads alongside NYC rapper Ice Spice. The campaign promotes Dunkin’s new fall-themed frozen pumpkin drink, which features emulsified pumpkin-spice Munchkins in the brew.

Affleck stars as Dunkin’s new “brand ambassadah” in a variety of spots, quizzing Ice Spice about her prospective employment with the company. Despite her fans calling themselves the Munchkins and having pumpkin-colored hair, Affleck just doesn’t see how she fits with the brand.

In another spot, Ice Spice stands up for her qualifications. “I’m not sure if it’s enough to be the only person with fans literally named after the donut itself,” Affleck tells the shocked “Barbie World” rapper. “I thought that’s why you called me here,” she protests, as he flatly informs her: “Mrs. Spice, you have to do more.” At one point, the Batman-actor hilariously tries to rap to the musician, even offering to call her “Vanilla Ice Spice.”

Affleck is won over, though, when Ice Spice has the brilliant idea of topping the drink with a full Munchkin. “I think I got replaced,” he concedes.

In addition to starring, Oscar-winner Affleck wrote and directed the follow-up to his rapturously received spot from this year’s Super Bowl, which featured him assisting customers at a Dunkin drive-thru. The ads came about as a result of the actor’s much-discussed love affair with the company, specifically their iced beverages. Dunkin’s entire pumpkin-centric fall menu is available now.