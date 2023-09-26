Ben ‘Bitboy’ Armstrong arrested on livestream over Lambo dispute

Crypto influencer Ben Armstrong, previously known as BitBoy, has been arrested while live-streaming outside the house of a former business associate, who he alleges is in possession of his Lamborghini.

Before the YouTube stream, he posted that he was “going live soon from a very special location.”

I’ll be going live soon from a very special location on YouTube so get ready this is going to be good — Ben Armstrong (@BenArmstrongsX) September 25, 2023

Less than an hour later, Armstrong was live-streaming himself at the residence of consultant and NFT investor Carlos Diaz, who is understood to have links to the HIT Network.

Armstrong went into a tirade claiming that Diaz “wanted to kill him,” alleging his links with the Houston mafia.

“I’m not scared of you Carlos,” he hollered.

At almost 19 minutes into the stream, Armstrong was met with local police, who turned up and asked if Armstrong had a weapon on him, which he denied.

He was then ordered to put down the phone, and the stream goes blank for the remaining 17 minutes, though audio can still be heard of a conversation between Armstrong and the police officers.

According to a listing on the Gwinnett County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office, Armstrong was booked on Sept. 25 at 9:11 pm local time and remains incarcerated.

Screenshot from Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office

On Sept. 26, Diaz posted a confirmation that Armstrong had turned up at his house.

In late August, Hit Network, which controls the “BitBoy Crypto” brand, cut ties with its public face, Ben Armstrong, citing issues surrounding substance abuse and financial damage to employees.

Since then a couple of lawsuits have been filed and retracted by various parties involved. Armstrong even appealed for donations on Sept. 20 to cover his legal battles which riled the crypto community.