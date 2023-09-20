Liverpool FC announced this week that Ben Doak has signed a “long-term contract” keeping him at Anfield for the forseeable future.

The 17-year-old from Dalry has impressed at the club since making the switch from Glasgow giants Celtic back in the summer of 2022.

To date, the talented teen has made six senior appearance for The Reds since he made his debut as a substitute in a Carabao Cup tie against Derby County at Anfield last November.

He then made his first Premier League appearance on Boxing Day with a brief cameo against Aston Villa in a 3-1 win at Villa Park.

Despite featuring largely for their youth sides since making the move to Merseyside, Doak has quickly been identified as a top talent who will play a large part in the club’s future.

He featured heavily in Liverpool’s’ pre-season preparations this summer, with the youngster part of the squads for the trips to Germany and Singapore and producing a number of impressive showings.

He even notched his first senior goal for the club with a clinical header in the 4-0 win over Leicester City and featured in all five of the summer fixtures – coming in for high praise from manager Jurgen Klopp.

Doak also appears to be in the manager’s thoughts for this season having appeared off the bench in Liverpool’s 2023-24 Premier League opener away at Chelsea.

The teen will also be keen to try and impress Scotland boss Steve Clarke ahead of Euro 2024. After a string of strong performances for the national under 21 side, as well as his club side, Clarke has admitted he is “keeping an eye” on the winger.

Liverpool have not confirmed the length of contract signed by Doak, but it certainly seems he will be starring on Merseyside for years to come.