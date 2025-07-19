Greptile, an AI-powered code review startup, is in the process of raising a Series A. Sources familiar with the deal tell TechCrunch it’s for $30 million at a $180 million valuation led by Benchmark partner Eric Vishria. But one person says that the deal hasn’t closed and terms may change.

Founded by Dasksh Gupta after he graduated from Georgia Tech in 2023, the startup went through Y Combinator in the winter of 2024 cohort, and raised a $4 million seed round led by Initialized Capital after completing its program.

Gupta told TechCrunch last year that the bot his company developed acts as an experienced coworker, possessing a deep understanding of the customer’s code, which enables it to pinpoint bugs and other potential issues that human reviewers might miss.

As with most areas of AI, the code review space is very competitive.

Greptile’s most prominent rivals include Graphite, a startup that earlier this year raised a $52 million Series B led by Accel with participation from Anthropic’s Anthology Fund with Menlo Ventures, a16z, and others. Another key competitor is Coderabbit, which last year secured a $16 million Series A from CRV.

The intense competition has driven Greptile to require its staff to work exceptionally long hours.

The then 22-year-old Gupta posted on X in November that Greptile “offers no work-life-balance.” Employees typically work from 9 am until 11 pm, including Saturdays, and sometimes Sundays, he wrote.

After the post went viral, Gupta told multiple news outlets that outperforming the competition demands maximum effort from every team member. “No one cares about the third-best company, or even the second-best company in any category in software. If you’re going to put in 95 percent effort, it’s the equivalent of putting in 0 percent effort,” Gupta said in an interview with Inc.

Whatever the work culture, attracting an A-list VC like Benchmark at a healthy Series A valuation, could also be helpful in Greptile’s journey.

Greptile and Benchmark did not respond to a request for comment.