Bendy and the Ink Machine released as a set of chapters back in 2017 before a full complete release hit PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC the following year. Since then, it’s become a fan-favorite horror game, thanks to its unique classic cartoon art style and fun puzzles. Now, players will officially get to see the haunts of Bendy and the Ink Machine on the big screen one day.

The official Bendy Twitter account posted an image on December 25 that features Bendy’s hand pointing at a projector, and on the projector, you can read, “Bendy is coming to the big screen.” Check it out for yourself below:

In the image, we also see the Joey Drew Studios logo – that’s the game’s developer – and a logo for the Radar Pictures film production company. Radar Pictures is behind the rebooted Jumanji franchise starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and other movies like The Last Samurai, Revenge of the Nerds, and the first two Bill & Ted movies.

Other than that, there’s not much else to glean from this image; there’s no release date or window for the movie and no hint at what it will be about (although presumably, it will follow the events of Bendy and the Ink Machine). However, Bendy creator Paul Crawford, better known as theMeatly, tweeted yesterday, “We are super committed to making the Bendy movie as quality, scary, exciting, and honoring to the Bendy world as possible,” adding, “It needs to be done right and with care.”

Elsewhere in the world of Bendy, Joey Drew Studios released Bendy and the Dark Revival, a sequel of sorts to Bendy and the Ink Machine, in November of 2022.

For more, read Game Informer’s list of 13 spooky indie games (including Bendy and the Ink Machine) when you’re in the mood for horror. If you really like that classic cartoon visual style in games, check out this upcoming game called Mouse.

Have you played Bendy and the Ink Machine? Let us know what you think of it in the comments below!