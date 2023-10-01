



Britons are being urged to check if they’re missing out on extra financial support as billions of pounds are currently going unclaimed. According to a study by the consultancy Policy in Practice, UK households are collectively missing out on as much as £19billion a year in welfare benefits, with some families losing out on thousands. Gareth McNab, director of external affairs at Christians Against Poverty (CAP) said: “We’ve seen a growing number of people facing the same unjust predicament where their income is not sufficient to cover the cost of their basic needs. “With an estimated £19billion in benefit entitlements currently going unclaimed, it’s vital that we raise awareness of the help available.” A YouGov poll commissioned by CAP earlier this year found that over a quarter of UK adults are skipping meals as a result of rocketing living costs. Meanwhile, more than one in 10 are going without gas or electricity at least monthly.

Mr McNab said: “The impacts are far-reaching, with those surveyed reporting that their physical health, mental health, home life and work life has been negatively affected, to name but a few areas. No one should be forced to live like this – backed into a corner and robbed of their basic needs.” Using CAP’s online benefits calculator, Mr McNab said the charity has seen more than 15,000 calculations processed online in the last year, with £90million of unclaimed entitlements found. He said: “For many, it has been a pivotal revelation. CAP’s Debt Coaches across the UK have been using the calculator with their debt clients and have relayed stories of how it has helped.” Mr McNab continued: “I was told of one lady who, although her partner was working, had been struggling financially. She had gotten to the point where she was looking to sell her house and move away because she could no longer afford to pay her mortgage.

“With a young child living with her, the situation was quite serious. Although cynical at first, the lady completed a calculation and discovered that she was entitled to claim £115 a week in Universal Credit. She burst out crying, saying ‘I can keep my house’.” Christians Against Poverty, alongside various other organisations, is urging the UK Government to make tackling poverty a priority. Mr McNab said: “We’re determined to see them commit to ensuring that every UK household is receiving an income that is sufficient to live on. “I’m not talking about anything extravagant here – we’re simply asking that families have enough to buy their weekly food shop, turn on their heating when it’s cold and keep a roof over their heads. These are moral human rights.”