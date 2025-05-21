Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bengaluru Central, PC Mohan requested IT companies to consider allowing their employees to work from home. Taking to microblogging platform X, Mohan wrote: “All companies in Bengaluru, including Infosys, must declare two days of work from home due to rains.”

Known as the silicon valley of India, Bengaluru received 105.5 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period between 8:30 am on Sunday (May 18) and 8:30 am on Monday (May 19), marking the second highest rainfall in a day for the city since 2011. The heavy rain has disrupted normal life in Bengaluru, causing delays and difficulties for daily commuters across the city.