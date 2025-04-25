When it began displaying a group of finely crafted treasures from the Kingdom of Benin in 2013, the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, acknowledged that British soldiers had plundered thousands of such sculptures and other items from that land in 1897.

The collection of some 30 objects — including what the museum described as a “particularly excellent” sculpture of a warrior on horseback — had been lent by a wealthy scion and collector with the promise that over time they would be donated to the museum. To exhibit the works, known as Benin Bronzes, the museum created a gallery that included information about the looting and invited the kingdom’s royal leader, the oba, to the opening.

But several years later a new oba got in touch with the museum, seeking ownership of the items, museum officials said. For several years, they had conversations with the oba’s representatives and the collector, Robert Owen Lehman Jr., about how to handle that request.

Those discussions ended this week with an announcement by the museum that almost all of the items would be going back to Lehman.