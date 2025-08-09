Manchester United have signed striker Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig on a five-year contract subject to registration, the club confirmed on Saturday.

Sources told ESPN the deal is worth in the region of €85 million ($98.8m), including add-ons. A source added that Leipzig view the add-ons as achievable and that the deal includes a sell-on clause entitling them to a percentage of any future transfer fee. A friendly match will also be organised between the teams in the future.

“The history of Manchester United is obviously very special but what really excites me is the future,” Sesko said.

“When we discussed the project, it was clear that everything is in place for this team to continue to grow and compete for the biggest trophies again soon.

“From the moment that I arrived, I could feel the positive energy and family environment that the club has created. It is clearly the perfect place to reach my maximum level and fulfil all of my ambitions.

“I cannot wait to start learning from Ruben [Amorim] and connecting with my team-mates to achieve the success that we all know we are capable of together.”

Benjamin Sesko is the latest attacking player through the door at Old Trafford. Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images

United saw off competition from Newcastle United to land the highly coveted Slovenia international.

Sources told ESPN that although Newcastle made a series of bids for Sesko, he made it clear that his preference was to move to Old Trafford.

Sesko’s signing follows the arrivals of Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha and takes United’s spending this summer beyond the £200m mark. He looks set to lead the line as part of Ruben Amorim’s new-look attack.

The striker managed 21 goals in 45 appearances for Leipzig in all competitions last year and enjoyed a spell at RB Salzburg before moving to Germany in 2023.