Benny The Butcher has diversified his investments yet again, revealing to his followers that he bought a farm.

The “The Plugs I Met” rapper took to his Twitter page on Sunday (August 13) to reveal that he’d made the property purchase with an unidentified second party.

“Chillin’,” reads the screenshot he shared. “Tomorrow we finish up the paperwork on the farm and they sign our [percentage]. Get ready.”

Check out the tweet below.

We bought a farm pic.twitter.com/L7Fugbycfl — BENNY THE BUTCHER (@BennyBsf) August 13, 2023

Benny The Butcher didn’t specify where the farm was, nor what it was being used for, nor did he specify who his business partner in the deal was.

But it’s entirely possible — and likely — that he’ll be sharing the farm with India, his longtime girlfriend whom he recently officially made his wife.

On August 5, the rapper took to Twitter where he shared the big news while paying homage to his stomping grounds. “Real east side dope boy…I married a project princess…” he began. “me and India officially MARRIED.”

The announcement was met with an outpouring of support from fans who flocked to the comment section to show their love.

“Congrats. Live yall life just you two ignore the worldly ways,” wrote one Twitter user. “Congrats brother. May your union be truly blessed [praying hands emoji],” commented another.

Though unclear about the specifics, such as when the nuptials took place, Benny’s move to commit long-term is certainly a change in pace considering remarks he made in 2022, in which he suggested a man isn’t chasing marriage but money.

“90% of women goal is marriage in life, or they not complete unless they’re in a relationship,” he wrote. “Meanwhile a man is chasing a BAG !!! Thts his goal/objective/life purpose.”

The rapper has much to celebrate these days as word has it his upcoming project — though delayed — is coming along nicely.

Earlier this week, Hit-Boy shared a few new details about Benny The Butcher’s upcoming project, Everybody Can’t Go, which he was recruited to produce.

“It was supposed to come in August but I think it’s getting pushed back,” the Grammy-winning beatmaker said during an appearance on the Elliott Wilson Experience posted on August 2. “I think I got like nine joints in there … something like that.”