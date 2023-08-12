Benny The Butcher has explained the delay behind his highly anticipated new album Everybody Can’t Go, and said this delay by no means disqualifies it from being the best album of 2023.

The Buffalo rapper took to Instagram on Thursday (August 10) and said that despite the project being slated to drop on Friday (August 11), fans would have to wait a little bit longer to get some new music from Benny.

“My album ain’t coming out tonight or tomorrow,” Benny said, blunt in hand. “Just know I wasn’t as ready as I thought I was. Just know when you hear my shit it’s gonna be better than all this other shit you’ve been hearing all year.”

Benny The Butcher explains “Everybody Can’t Go” delay, still says it’s album of the year https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/NKU7z85fpP — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 11, 2023

The former Griselda rapper announced Everybody Can’t Go last year, claiming the album would be the Def Jam’s best release since DMX’s groundbreaking 1998 debut, It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot.

“Imma have the best Hip Hop @defjam album since DMX ‘It’s Dark & Hell is Hot,” Benny wrote on Twitter last year.

To clarify how bold this claim is, Spotify’s Head Of Urban Music tweeted out that if Benny’s statement came to be true, that would mean it’d also surpass every Kanye West project from College Dropout to The Life of Pablo, JAY-Z’s Black Album and Blueprint, Jeezy’s The Recession and Thug Motivation 101, Pusha T’s Daytona, Scarface’s The Fix and YG’s My Krazy Life.

DMX’s It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot has been hailed as one of the greatest debuts in rap history. The project debuted a No.1 on the Billboard 200, moving 250,000 units in its first week, and has since been certified four times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The last solo effort from Benny The Butcher was Tana Talk 4, which was also his first Def Jam project since signing with the label last November. Benny’s third studio album debuted at No.15 on the Billboard 200, moving 20,000 units.

Prior to the project’s release, the rapper also made a braggadocious claim and said it would be a heavy album of the year contender for 2022.

“While n-ggas be talking their shit, who wanna bet my shit go crazy when I drop Tana Talk 4,” Benny asked his fans in an Instagram video. “If anybody doubting me, who wanna bet? What we talking about? Who wanna bet me?”

He continued: “I know the same n-ggas who be talking that shit. What are we doing right now? Album of the year who wanna bet me right now. Album of the year for consideration before it even came out or even heard a single. I got 10 bands to anyones five, and I got 20 bands to anyones 10. Who wants to take that bet?”

Meanwhile, Benny The Butcher recently announced that he is officially off the market, and said he put a ring on his longtime girlfriend, India.

On August 5 the rapper took to Twitter where he shared the big news while paying homage to his stomping grounds. “Real east side dope boy…I married a project princess…” he began. “me and India officially MARRIED.”

The announcement was met with an outpouring of support from fans who flocked to the comment section to show their love.