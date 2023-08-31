Benny The Butcher has previewed a fiery guest feature from Lil Wayne that’s slated to land on his Everybody Can’t Go album.

The BSF rapper previewed the Weezy verse at a Buffalo day party he hosted on Sunday (August 27) alongside Lil Meech and footage has gone viral of the New Orleans icon’s bars throughout the week.

“This my new single off my album. This my first time doing some major shit. Def Jam shit. Play this shit — it’s the new single,” Benny said before pressing play.

“New Orleans to Buffalo/ Big dog Siberian Husky flow/ I been a big dog since a puppy though/ My kennel was the bungalow/ You could walk the dog I still run the show/ Run from me, n-ggas that be barking could be turned into hushpuppies,” Lil Wayne raps to open the track.

Fans appreciated Wayne still being able to rhyme at a high level this many years into his Hall-of-Fame career. “Gahhh damn Wayne been going crazy again the last few years,” one person wrote via The Hip-Hop Wolf.

Listen to a snippet below:

Benny The Butcher previews “crazy” Lil Wayne verse from “Everybody Can’t Go” album https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/s1hkWfp12o — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 31, 2023

The pair had previously worked together on Benny’s 2020 Hit-Boy collab album Burden Of Proof,joining forces on the track “Timeless,” which also features Big Sean.

It’s unclear when the single will be arriving but Benny’s Def Jam debut was slated to drop on August 11, but he explained why he had to delay its landing.

“My album ain’t coming out tonight or tomorrow,” Benny said on August 10 with a blunt in hand. “Just know I wasn’t as ready as I thought I was. Just know when you hear my shit it’s gonna be better than all this other shit you’ve been hearing all year.”

The former Griselda rapper announced Everybody Can’t Go last year, claiming the album would be the Def Jam’s best release since DMX’s groundbreaking 1998 debut, It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot.

“Imma have the best Hip Hop @defjam album since DMX ‘It’s Dark & Hell is Hot,” Benny wrote on Twitter at the time.

Lil Wayne is keeping busy in 2023 and he’s set to unleash another single for fans on Friday (September 1) titled “Kat Food.”

The Young Money president will perform the track live for the first time at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12.