Benny the Butcher has shared how thrilled he was to hear Big Daddy Kane name him as one of modern Hip Hop’s greatest lyricists, saying it made him realize where he stands among today’s greats.

During an appearance on the Dope As Usual Podcast on September 25, the Griselda rapper discussed Kane’s Drink Champs interview, during which the latter said: “J. Cole is my favorite MC of this era. Shoutout to Conway The Machine — I love him to death — Benny The Butcher.”

“I’m still humble,” the Buffalo spitter said about the compliment. “I didn’t even know Kane knew who the fuck I was, y’feel what I’m sayin? So it’s like, when he was doing his shit, he was considered that guy, so it’s like he’s comparing me to those guys — Conway is that guy for sure, J. Cole is definitely that guy, y’know what I’m sayin?

“And it’s like to be compared with those guys — that let me know I’m a top lyricist when it comes from guys who were top lyricists.”

Watch Benny talk about Kane’s praise at the 9:39 mark below:

On the more dramatic side of things, the New York veteran recently rubbed his UK peers the wrong way during a Hip Hop 50 event at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town.

Big Daddy Kane served as the headliner for the a massive celebration, which included additional performances from Elzhi, Onyx, Masta Ace and others. However, the legendary rapper wasn’t expecting Kamanchi Sly to storm the stage while he was performing at the event in late August, which almost led to the pair getting into a tussle.

In a video captured of the event, Kane can be seen spitting with ferocity to an energized crowd, before a masked rapper – who was later identified as the Hijack member – wandered onto the stage and simply stood in front of the cheering audience. Kane tolerated the interruption for a few moments but ended up stopping the music and confronting the masked agitator.

“You’re doing too much, playboy,” Kane said as his security wandered out on stage to escort the rapper off. “I need the stage, you’re doing too much.”

The rapper then confronted Kane to his face, saying something to which the 55-year-old replied: “That ain’t my fuckin’ problem.”

Sly continued to antagonize Kane, who at one point began taking off his jacket and getting ready to fight before his crew members came and diffused the situation.