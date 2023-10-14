Exclusive –

Benny The Butcher has made it clear that he’s standing firm in his choosing of J. Cole‘s top feature verse being on his 2022 standout track, “Johnny P’s Caddy.”

During an interview with HipHopDX at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, the Griselda rapper dished on why he feels Cole’s verse on his 2022 track ranks higher than all his other guest verses — including his acclaimed verse on Lil Yachty’s “The Secret Recipe.”

“Honestly, ‘Johnny P’s Caddy,’ I have to rank it at the top,” Benny said. “Ya’ll know why. He’s on there with another spitter. I don’t know bro. I gotta go check that [Yachty] song out. I was listening to it the other day. I’ma listen to it better but, I think Johnny P’s Caddy, Cole verse still got the best title.”

In terms of his own top tier feature verses, Benny The Butcher also said that anytime he’s on a song with Conway The Machine, he’s “going crazy.”

Benny The Butcher’s admission regarding J. Cole best feature verse being on “Johnny P’s Caddy” came after DX mentioned Cole’s verse on Lil Yachty’s “The Secret Recipe” — which fans are already calling the verse of the year.

“The Secret Recipe” arrived without warning last month, and hears the Atlanta and North Carolina rap stars trading verses over an ethereal beat that evokes Harry Fraud‘s “Bird on a Wire” (but was actually produced by Rawbone and Yachty himself).

Lil Boat kicks things off with one of his most focused lyrical displays thus far, declaring himself “the secret recipe” behind some of your favorite rappers’ sound and style while also addressing the critics who “refuse to act like I ain’t shift the sound, like I ain’t push the culture.”

The “No Role Modelz” rapper then picks up the baton and spits a clever yet cutting verse that takes aim at everything from the media and fake woke activists who “profit off of racial stress” to studio gangstas.

“Studio steppers moving extra on songs, fakin’ rep/ Only breaking bad in the lab, thought y’all was making meth/ N-ggas making threats and I laugh, that’s ’cause you ain’t a threat/ Don’t ask how I feel about no rappers, shit, they okay, I guess,” he raps.

Injecting some humor into the bars-fest, the Dreamville leader jokingly admits that his popularity isn’t quite on par with that of his close friend and competition, Drake, before referencing Cam’ron and Ma$e‘s dedication to the “pause” game.

“Incoming call, press the button, the one that say accept/ He FaceTimed to ask for a feature and saw the face of death/ I’m on your song, your streams going up, not quite the Drake effect/ But don’t complain, bitch, take what you get and cut the label check,” he spits.

“My table set, I dine on your favorite, one verse will take his breath/ I probably put more n-ggas on pause than Cam and Mason Beth.”

Cole signs off his standout verse by declaring himself “the greatest yet.”