Benny the Butcher has shed some light on his ongoing beef with Freddie Gibbs.

On Friday (January 12), the Grisdela rapper appeared on The Breakfast Club to talk about his upcoming album Everybody Can’t Go. During the discussion, Benny was asked to address why he and Freddie Gibbs “can’t get on the same wave,” noting that he was recently seen photographed with Gibbs’ ex-girlfriend Destini.

“I’ll tell you why. I almost cracked up laughing but I gave her chain back. That’s the homegirl. I’m really a nice guy. I gave her her chain back,” he began, sharing that “somebody had reached out” requesting he return her prized neckpiece.

“Then she came to my birthday party. That’s it,” he added. “She was caught in the middle of some shit she had nothing to do with. She probably thought I was the devil, but she get to see that I’m a really nice guy and that’s it. Nothing more. Nothing less.”

When asked whether he and Freddie could reconcile, the Butcher said, “Hell no.” He added, “You don’t do that shit to people you cool with and that’s just it. I really don’t have no problem with him. He never done nothing to me in life. I have no problem with him. It’s just that I would be goofy. And the people I make my music for would look at me goofy if I would stand next to him.”

Check out the full interview below:

Benny and Gibbs haven’t always had a strained relationship. In 2020, the artists made contributions to each other’s albums. Benny was featured on “Frank Lucas” from Freddie’s Alchemist-produced album, Alfredo, while Freddie appeared on Benny’s Hit-Boy-produced offering, “One Way Flight.”

Their partnership extended to Texas rapper Bobby Sessions’ 2021 single “Gold Rolex” from his Manifest album. All appeared to be well, with the duo hinting they may even drop a joint album.

related news Benny The Butcher Was ‘Taken Aback’ By Freddie Gibbs Tweet That Ignited Feud May 3, 2023

Fast forward to 2021, and Benny found himself at the center of a joke when Gibbs playfully tweeted about Benny being shot in the leg during a robbery attempt. However, Benny didn’t take it lightly. In subsequent interviews, Benny revealed that their joint project was no longer happening, citing missed opportunities.

From there, the pair’s problems turned physical. In 2022, Benny and his crew were seen brawling with the $oul $old $eparately rapper in Buffalo during a tour stop. Ever since, they’ve been taking jabs at one another via social media.

“It is bygone to me,” Benny said. “People can say that right now. It is bygones. The fans, they want to pin us against each other and I get it. It’s entertainment for them… but I be telling them, ‘Stop. I don’t got no problem with that man. I don’t think he got no problem with me.’ It is what is it, and I don’t give a f**k.”

Coinciding with the interview, Benny released a new single from his forthcoming project, “BRON,” an ode to his love of hoops and LeBron James.