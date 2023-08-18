The Bentayga EWB Mulliner’s cabin is designed with a choice of eight curated tri-color themes, or a color combination of the customer’s choosing, featuring “Mulliner” badging throughout. Four-seat or 4+1 seating configurations are available. Bentley’s exclusive airline seat, with 22-way adjustments, are standard in the Mulliner edition, as are the branded 100 percent wool floor mats.

The leather is tanned using a byproduct from the production of olive oil. The cabin is trimmed in grand black veneer with overlays of silver Mulliner lettering, the brand says. The center console receives a 3D diamond-milled finish.

In terms of exterior styling, the Bentayga EWB Mulliner features the double-diamond grille to set it apart from non-Mulliner versions, as well as what the brand says are “Mulliner 22-inch wheels in polished or grey painted and polished finishes, with self-levelling wheel caps that remain upright as the wheels rotate.” Two-tone side mirror caps in Satin Silver and body color are also featured.

At launch next year, Bentley will make available a Mulliner Blackline spec version, which swaps out the exterior chrome and mirror caps for gloss black substitutes, including gloss black 22-inch Mulliner wheels.

The Bentayga EWB Mulliner starts at $339,150 including shipping.