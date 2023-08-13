Widowed parents are being urged to check whether they can claim backdated bereavement benefits before the deadline in February.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) extended the eligibility criteria to include cohabitating parents with dependent children, meaning many more families could be entitled to a payment, which could be worth thousands of pounds.

The Bereavement Support Payment and Widowed Parent’s Allowance are designed to help parents with the financial impact of losing a partner. Previously these benefits were only available to eligible bereaved parents who were married or in a civil partnership, but the law was changed earlier this year to make it fairer to children.

DWP Minister Viscount Younger of Leckie said: “This is an important law change which extends support to many more bereaved families with children, regardless of whether parents were married or in a civil partnership.

“I would urge any parents eligible for backdated money to put in their claim now so they can benefit from this financial support as soon as possible.”