A Broadway Automotive spokesperson, in an email, said the transaction has not closed. Bergstrom Automotive Executive Chairman John Bergstrom told the Green Bay Press-Gazette that he thinks the acquisition will be finished by the end of August.

Bergstrom Automotive last made an acquisition in 2020, when it bought Cliff Wall Automotive in Green Bay, then consisting of a Mazda-Subaru dealership and a Mitsubishi store. In March, Bergstrom Automotive opened Genesis of Appleton, an open point dealership.

Bergstrom, of Neenah, Wis., ranks No. 78 on Automotive News‘ list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., retailing 12,035 new vehicles in 2022.