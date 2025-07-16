Greek authorities arrested the ex-wife of a UC Berkeley professor in connection with his murder in Athens earlier this month.

Marketing professor Przemyslaw Jeziorski was fatally shot July 4 in the Agia Paraskevi district of Athens, authorities told Greek media outlet To Vima.

Jeziorski, 43, was shot five times as he was walking to his ex-wife’s home to see their children. Authorities arrested his ex-wife and three additional suspects in connection with the shooting, police told the news outlet. The San Francisco Chronicle and Greek news outlets identified the ex-wife as Nadia Michelidaki.

The tenured professor taught economics at the Berkeley Haas School for 13 years and was born in Poland, according to UC Berkeley.

Greece’s Hellenic Police announced the arrests on Wednesday. The unidentified suspects were described as two Albanian nationals and a Bulgarian man. Authorities said the suspects drove another man, who was Jeziorski’s ex-wife’s companion, to the neighborhood and provided the companion with an automatic handgun.

The suspect shot Jeziorski five times and he died at the scene, police said. His ex-wife is a Greek national and the two were in the middle of a difficult custody dispute over their children, Hellenic Police told the news outlet.

Jeziorski was an expert in quantitative marketing, industrial organization and the economics of digital markets, according to UC Berkeley.

“Przemek was one of the most — if not the most — knowledgeable experts on empirical analysis in marketing in the world, so this is a tremendous loss to the field and to Haas,” professor Miguel Villas-Boas said in a statement. “He was generous with his time, extremely caring about the Haas community, courageous to tackle important problems, full of grace and gentleness, and a loving father.”

He is survived by his mother, brother and two children.