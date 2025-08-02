(Reuters) -Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) (BRK-B) on Saturday wrote down part of its investment in Kraft Heinz (KHC), and reported a 4% decline in second-quarter operating profit as premiums from insurance underwriting fell.

Berkshire also reported a 59% decline in net income, reflecting lower overall investment gains from its common stock holdings, as well as the Kraft Heinz writedown.

Operating income totaled $11.16 billion, or about $7,760 per Class A share, compared with $11.6 billion a year earlier. Net income fell to $12.37 billion from $30.35 billion.

