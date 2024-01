Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said Sunday it will be “very hard” for most Americans, especially young people, to “be excited” about what’s going on in the world amid President Biden’s bid for reelection, The Hill reports.

Said Sanders: “I think people will end up rallying around Biden. But there is no question, it is very hard for young people, I think for most Americans, to be excited about what is going on right now. The president has got to change course.”

