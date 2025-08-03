US Senator Bernie Sanders said that “60 percent of Americans oppose Netanyahu’s barbaric war against the Palestinian people”, and called on Republicans to oppose funding for Israel’s war on Gaza.
“We’re making progress in moving Democrats to vote against funding this war. Now it’s time to move Republicans. Does the average Republican want to spend billions starving children? I don’t think so,” he said in a post on X.
