A bid to expel Arab Israeli lawmaker Ayman Odeh from Israeli parliament – the Knesset – failed to obtain the necessary threshold of 90 votes on Monday. Instead, the bid garnered only 73 votes.

Odeh has been targeted for his opposition to the war on Gaza.

US Senator of Vermont welcomed the result. In a post on X on Monday he said, “Israel’s far right tried to expel Ayman Odeh, an Arab Israeli opposition leader, from the Knesset because of his opposition to Netanyahu’s war.

“Today, they failed. If Israel is going to be considered a democracy, it cannot expel members of parliament for their political views,” he added.