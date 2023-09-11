The Berserk of Gluttony streaming release date and poster have been revealed, letting fans know when the series will debut.

Anime News Network has reported that the Berserk of Gluttony anime will debut on Japan’s U-NEXT and Anime Hōdai streaming services on Sunday, October 1, ahead of its television debut on Tokyo MX, Sun TV, and BS11 on Wednesday, October 4.

Check out the official Berserk of Gluttony poster below:

Berserk of Gluttony’s anime adaptation is being directed by High School DxD’s Tetsuya Yanagisawa while Mariko Kunisawa supervises the scripts. Character design is by Takafumi Furusawa while the opening theme, “Jekyll & Hyde,” will be performed by EverdreaM. The anime is being directed The cast of the anime includes Ryota Ohsaka, Tomokazu Seki, Hisako Tōjō, Misato Matsuoka, and Hitomi Sekine. Crunchyroll is set to stream the show outside of Asia and India.

“Fate Graphite is one of the forsaken. Cursed with the skill ‘Gluttony,’ he is ever starving, never sated … until the day he kills a dying thief and devours the man’s strength — and his soul,” reads the series’ synopsis. “The true hunger of Fate’s Gluttony has awakened, and if he can learn to control his power, he will at last be the master of his own destiny.”