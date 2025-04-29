Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday that it’s incumbent on China to “deescalate” trade tensions with the Trump administration given they sell “five times more” to the U.S. than the other way around.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday that it’s incumbent on China to “deescalate” trade tensions with the Trump administration given they sell “five times more” to the U.S. than the other way around.
TodayHeadline is a dynamic news website dedicated to delivering up-to-date and comprehensive news coverage from around the globe.
© 2024 Todayheadline.co