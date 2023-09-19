Those looking for Barbie Halloween costumes for 2023 have come to the right place. Here are the top adult and child costume ideas, easily bought from Amazon.com

Best Barbie Halloween costumes for adults

Credit: Amazon.com

Zhazieon Adult Pink Cowgirl Costume Cowgirl Outfit The costume is described as being made from high-quality material while also being very soft and comfortable to wear. It is clearly designed in a way to make the wearer stand out.

Naywig Ken Cowboy Costume With Scarf The costume has an eye-catching design composed of a black shirt with a white fringe and printed flowers on the top of the shirt. This costume is not only great for Halloween parties, but also for disco parties, disco proms, and photoshoots.

DANGCOS Pink Jumpsuit Margot Robbie Style The costume is described as being made from premium polyester and other premium materials. It’s intended to make the wearer look like a star from Hollywood.



Best Barbie Halloween costumes for children

Credit: Amazon.com

Sztylong Princess Pink Costume Dress This costume is unmistakably Barbie-like in its color and design. Not only that, but this costume can also be worn during non-Halloween events like birthday parties and photoshoots.

Newcos Kids Ken Shirt Outfi t with Shorts This costume is a great choice for Halloween as it is described as being comfortable to wear and also makes the wearer stand out. It can also be worn at other events apart from Halloween, like beach parties and summer parties.

t with Shorts Barbie Astronaut Girl’s Costume This costume riffs on the theme of Astronaut Barbie. It has a shiny chrome tone and multiple pink accents. It should stand out from the crowd of more traditional Barbie costumes.



For more Barbie content, learn about how the “I’m Just Ken” musical sequence wasn’t initially in the script. Also, here’s how Free Guy 2 is being altered because of Barbie’s success.