Best aperitifs to try 2023

Aperitivo Select

Best alternative for Aperol fans

Spritz like the Venetians do with this rich, bittersweet aperitif. The combination of bitter rhubarb, vibrant strawberry flavour and fresh juniper berries creates a complex drink with a fresh, citrussy finish. Just pour three parts prosecco and a splash of soda water over two parts Select in a glass with ice, and garnish with a green olive for the perfect Italian summer serve.

Amaro Santoni

Best amaro

This Tuscan dolce amaro aperitivo makes for an elegant summer aperitif. It’s floral and herbaceous, with rhubarb and clove spice, and well-balanced bitterness. Drink with tonic water.

El Bandarra Al Fresco Aperitif

Best wine-based aperitif

Spanish vermouth brand El Bandarra also make this zesty aperitif, using Spanish grenache infused with Med botanicals. Refreshing and assertively bittersweet, with grapefruit and floral notes, try in an Americano cocktail.

Available from:

Amazon (£21.99)

The Whisky Exchange (£23.25)

Dolin Bitter de Chambéry

Best French aperitif

This smooth, herbaceous liquid is the floral, French answer to popular Italian aperitifs, created by infusing herbs and fruits with wine at the only house still producing vermouth under the traditional Chambéry appellation. Plenty of bright fruit notes, such as cranberry and strawberry, are balanced with bitter orange, dark chocolate and a touch of honey. Enjoy on the rocks with a slice of orange or pair with sparkling wine and soda for a delicate, French-style spritz.

Available from:

Amathus Drinks (£19.50)

These Days Venetian Spritz

Best for bellini fans

With almost a Campari flavour, this spritz has vanilla notes with subtle fizz. Serve with seafood dishes or nibbles. It has a low ABV of only 6%, too, so it’s easy to drink.

Available from:

These Days (£12.50)

Campari Soda

Best simple classic

Campari have released an RTD version of their classic aperitivo. There are no surprises here, just a perfectly mixed Campari and soda (in winningly dinky glass bottles), designed to be served over ice with a wedge of orange.

Available from:

The Whisky Exchange (£10.95, 5×9.8cl)

Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto

Best versatile aperitif

This delicate Italian aperitif makes a great addition to your drinks trolley. Ingredients such as bergamot peel, aromatic cedro lemons and lavender give a citrussy and floral edge as well as a long finish to cocktails. Combine with prosecco and a couple of olives for a refreshing summer spritz or serve with tonic.

Cynar

Best vegetal aperitif

This classic bitter Italian aperitif is flavoured with artichokes, but don’t let that put you off. The end result is sultry, earthy and subtly vegetal. It works brilliantly in a spritz, swap it for Campari in a negroni or drink neat over ice.

Pampelle Ruby L’Apero

Best Campari alternative

Corsican ruby red grapefruit steals the limelight in this bitter-sweet Italian aperitif. Combined with citrus peels (floral yuzu, fragrant cedrat and bitter Haitian oranges), eau de vie and natural botanicals, it makes a wonderfully tart and aromatic alternative to Campari in spritzes and negronis. Mix with prosecco and a slice of ruby red grapefruit for a refreshing spritz.

Available from:

Master of Malt (£20.95)

The Whisky Exchange (£23.50)

Sacred Rosehip Cup Liqueur

Best fruity aperitif

Made with rosehips, rhubarb, orange and ginger, this has a restrained bitterness and earthiness, and sweet fruitiness. Try mixing with sweet vermouth and gin for an English twist on a negroni.

Stellacello Pompelmo

Best citrus aperitif

This grapefruit liqueur has a heady sweet citrus nose and rounded, subtly tart flavours. Try adding a splash to a glass of crisp sparkling wine.

Available from:

Yield Natural Wine Shop (£29.50)

