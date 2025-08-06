The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Transform your living space into a tech-savvy haven where lights, locks, and appliances respond to your voice or fingertips—making every day feel like the future is at your door. It is 2025, after all. With these smart home gadgets, convenience and comfort come together seamlessly, turning your house into a personalized haven. Read on to discover high-tech home treasures we’ve been loving this month.

This sleek smart lamp has app-controlled temperature adjustment and dimming features. It’s a personal favourite of mine. The best part? No more getting out of bed to turn the lights off!

Upgrade your home with this smart switch. Designed for simplicity, this smart switch is easy to install, works without a hub, and offers control from anywhere via the Alexa app.

There’s nothing better than having constantly clean floors, and this little vacuum is just the robot for the job. Made from anti-scratch material, Super slim, quiet, and self-charging so it’s always ready for cleaning.

Stay on top of family events and extracurriculars with this Skylight 15-Inch Digital Calendar & Daily Planner that keeps everyone’s schedules in sync. Its sleek touchscreen design makes it easy to update plans and stay organized.

These under cabinet lights can easily be placed almost anywhere and have motion censor abilities, dimming and temperature modes – great for kitchens, bathrooms, hallways or closets.

Every smart home needs these smart blinds that connect with all versions of Alexa and Google Home. Waterproof, oil resistant, dust-proof, and available in a variety of colours and styles.

Tired of worrying if you left the hair straightener on? With this smart plug, manage devices like this through the Alexa app and set up custom routines for peace of mind. Perfect for automating everyday tasks like turning on lights or brewing coffee!

Breathe easier and sleep better with this smart air purifier that lets you track and control air quality from your phone in real-time, ensuring a healthier home environment for you and your family.

Feel safe and secure with this security camera with 1080p HD live view, night vision, two-year battery life, enhanced motion detection, optional person alerts and Alexa compatibility, making it easy to protect your home from your smartphone—includes two cameras, Sync Module 2, batteries, and setup essentials.

Control your home heating from your phone with this smart thermostat. Designed for high-voltage electric heating systems, it offers remote control via a free app, potential energy savings of up to 26 per cent through customizable scheduling, and is compatible with HomeKit, Alexa and Google Home for voice control.

