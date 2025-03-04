The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to get a good night’s sleep? It’s something that Canadians don’t get enough of, ranking third globally for most sleep-deprived country. Achieving the recommended seven to nine hours of shuteye may feel like a distant dream, but the right pillow can certainly bring you closer to that goal. In honour of National Sleep Week (March 9th to 15th), read on for the top six pillows guaranteed to whisk you away to a peaceful slumber.

Elevate your sleep with these bestselling pillows. This gusseted duo delivers cloud-like comfort with plush poly fiber filling and durable double stitching. Perfect for all sleep positions, these king-size pillows cradle you in softness for an undisturbed, blissful rest night after night. Sweet dreams await!

Indulge in luxury with these goose down pillows. Ethically sourced down, carefully selected from premium and reliable materials, guarantees a restful night’s sleep. Vacuum-packed for shipping convenience, they fluff to full size and–the best part–they’re machine washable.

There’s nothing quite like the comfort of a memory foam pillow. This Canadian-made gem cradles your head, supports your neck and adapts to any sleep position—perfect for side, back and stomach sleepers. Plus, with its charcoal infusion, you’ll stay cool all night long.

Hailed as Canada’s number one pillow for side sleepers, this adjustable pillow keeps your neck and spine perfectly aligned for dreamy comfort. Made with breathable, lightweight materials, it’s ultra-soft yet supportive—so you wake up feeling refreshed and ready to conquer the day.

Best for combination sleepers

Your perfect pillow, your way. This fluffy pillow is also fully adjustable—just add or remove memory foam fill to find your ideal firmness. Wrapped in ultra-soft, breathable Lulltra fabric and filled with a plush blend of shredded memory foam and microfiber, it offers dreamy comfort and perfect support.

This snuggly full-body pillow hugs you right back, easing pressure on your shoulders, hips and back. With a breathable, hypoallergenic microfiber shell and an easy-to-wash design, it’s the perfect cuddle buddy for cozy nights.

