What are the best books for 2 year olds?

Two year olds love books that are…

short

funny

rhyming or repetitive phrases

include colorful pictures

use simple language

Parents and teachers of two and three year olds love books that keep kids engaged and having fun!

Each week I love finding simple picture books that my students will enjoy! This list of books for toddlers includes some of my favorites that I return to again and again!

The text in these books is short and simple, with only a few words or sentences on each page. The images are colorful and large and often include animals, vehicles, and people, which toddlers love!