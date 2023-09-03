The best books for toddlers are short, engaging, and can be read again and again! Inside this post we’ll share over thirty of our most beloved picture books for toddlers.
What are the best books for 2 year olds?
Two year olds love books that are…
- short
- funny
- rhyming or repetitive phrases
- include colorful pictures
- use simple language
Parents and teachers of two and three year olds love books that keep kids engaged and having fun!
Each week I love finding simple picture books that my students will enjoy! This list of books for toddlers includes some of my favorites that I return to again and again!
The text in these books is short and simple, with only a few words or sentences on each page. The images are colorful and large and often include animals, vehicles, and people, which toddlers love!
What’s the best time to read with toddlers?
Toddlers love listening to stories and reading books together! I think the best time to read with toddlers is at mealtimes!
We love to read at breakfast, snacktime, lunch or dinner! Kids are seated and ready to listen. Adding storytime to mealtimes can also take the pressure off of mealtime battles and help kids connect and have fun with you!
We also love to read books together throughout the day and before naptime and bedtime. There’s no bad time to read! Do you have a favorite time you love to read with your kids?
30+ Best Books for Toddlers
Toddler Approved is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read more about these links in my Disclosure Policy.
Here are our top toddler books! It was hard to narrow down our list, because we have so many favorites! All of these books are picture books and many come as board books, paperback books, and hardcover books.
You can use the buttons below to go to the Amazon page for each book and read more about them before you borrow them from the library or purchase them!
All of these books are ones that I own because I love them so much!
Did you see a book that we need to add to our list? Tell me about it in the comments of this post.
Love children’s books and doing simple related activities?
Check out our Year of Play ebook filled with 12 months of book ideas and themed activities for kids ages 2-6,
More Awesome Books for Toddlers!
Do you have a favorite book for 2 year olds or 3 year olds that we missed on our list of favorites? Tell us about it in the comments. We are always looking for new books to read with kids.