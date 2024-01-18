For even more of the best baking reviews, read our best piping bags, best springform cake tins, best loaf tins, best tart tins and best bundt tins reviews. For the very best cakes, breads and meringues, the best stand mixer reviews showcase all the must-have kit.

Best bread bins at a glance

Best budget bread bin: John Lewis enamel bread bin, £15.20

John Lewis enamel bread bin, £15.20 Best colourful bread bin: Dunelm modern bread bin, £40

Dunelm modern bread bin, £40 Best bread bin for big households: AINILE bread bin, £49.99

AINILE bread bin, £49.99 Best large bread bin: Tower infinity bread bin, £25.99



Tower infinity bread bin, £25.99 Best easy-to-clean bread bin: Bodum Bistro bread box, £35.56



Bodum Bistro bread box, £35.56 Best bread bin duo: Mason Cash Innovative Kitchen rectangular tins, £22.78

Mason Cash Innovative Kitchen rectangular tins, £22.78 Best minimalist bread bin: LARS NYSØM bread box, £32.99

LARS NYSØM bread box, £32.99 Most stylish bread bin: Swan retro bread bin, £29.99

Swan retro bread bin, £29.99 Best roll-top bread bin: Morphy Richards bread bin, £32.99

Best bread bins to buy in 2023

John Lewis enamel bread bin

Best budget bread bin

A simple, vintage-style bread bin for under £20. This chunky enamel bread bin has plenty of room for storage and a large chrome handle. Matching accessories with the same typography style are also available, including a biscuit tin and tea or coffee canisters.

Available from:

John Lewis & Partners (£15.20)

Dunelm modern bread bin

Best colourful bread bin

This bold yellow bread bin makes a statement in the kitchen. The fold down opening doubles up as a handy chopping board, for a toast-making station all in one place! It’s also available in teal, white and black, if mustard isn’t your style.

Available from:

Dunelm (£40)

AINILE bread bin

Best bread bin for big households

Sporting a transparent window, this bread bin lets you see how many loaves you have in stock without even having to open the door. The whole bin is made from bamboo with the door having an easy magnetic closure. For large households or particularly keen bread eaters, this bread bin is stackable to fit another one on top.

Available from:

Amazon (£49.99)

Tower Infinity bread bin

Best large bread bin

Big enough to fit a small baguette or hefty loaf of bread at a generous 44cm wide, this cream bread bin has a hinged lid for easy access. The dome shape adds height, making it easy to stack loaves to the brim of this model. This Tower bread bin also has built-in ventilation that traps moisture so the bread stays soft and fresh for longer.

More like this

Available at:

Amazon (£25.99)

Bodum Bistro bread box

Best easy-to-clean bread bin

Constructed from BPA-free plastic, this bread bin has a bamboo lid that can be used as a chopping board. The plastic box is dishwasher safe so you can easily clean any leftover pastry grease or jam. It also features an adjustable ventilation adjuster on the side to allow some air into the box.

Available from:

Amazon (£35.56)

Wayfair (£43.44)

Mason Cash Innovative Kitchen rectangular tins

Best bread bin duo

If you’re getting through a lot of bread in your family, this stacking duo of tins may come in handy. Keep a loaf in the larger one and use the smaller tin for wraps, pittas and rolls. When not in use, the tins nest together. The top lifts off the lipped base, which acts works well for slicing or serving, too.

Available from:

Nisbets (£22.78)

LARS NYSØM bread box

Best minimalist bread bin

Perhaps the most discreet bread bin of our selection, this bread box is made from metal and comes with a linen bread bag to keep your loaves extra fresh and free from moisture and mould for longer. Lars Nysøm is also a carbon-neutral company with plastic-free packaging and supports climate protection projects.

Available from:

Amazon (£32.99)

Swan retro bread bin

Most stylish bread bin

In a retro design, this bread bin comes in an assortment of pastel and bright colours to make it a statement piece in any kitchen. The smooth enamelled finish allows for an easy clean.

Available from:

The Range (£29.99)

Amazon (£24.81)

Morphy Richards bread bin

Best roll-top bread bin

This sleek modern bread bin is made of stainless steel and has a simple roll-top lid. It’s practical to keep bread fresh for longer and has an easy-to-grab handle.

