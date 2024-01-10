For more top-rated tools, see the best bread-making equipment, tools and kit, including kitchen scales, bread scrapers, mixing bowls and measuring jugs, or visit our guide to the best breadmakers.

Best bread bins at a glance

Best multi-use bread bin: Bodum bistro bread box, £33.53

Bodum bistro bread box, £33.53 Best large bread bin: Joseph Joseph bread bin, £50

Joseph Joseph bread bin, £50 Best scandi-style bread bin: Swan Nordic bread bin, £54.99

Swan Nordic bread bin, £54.99 Best for kitchen storage: Brabantia roll top bread bin, £30.99

Brabantia roll top bread bin, £30.99 Best roll top bread bin: John Lewis & Partners classic wood roll top bread bin, £45

John Lewis & Partners classic wood roll top bread bin, £45 Best durable bread bin: Morphy Richards Dimensions roll top bread bin, £35

Morphy Richards Dimensions roll top bread bin, £35 Best traditional bread bin: Garden Trading bread bin, £36.99

Garden Trading bread bin, £36.99 Best modern bread bin: Idyll Home charcoal grey bread bin, £49

8 of the best bread bins to buy 2024

Bodum bistro bread box

Best multi-use bread bin

This sleek offering from Bodum is a great all-rounder. The eco-friendly bamboo lid also acts as a cutting board, and it’s made from lightweight BPA-free plastic. It’s generously sized – it holds a standard loaf plus extras like rolls, pittas, crumpets or bagels. It comes in a variety of colours, including black (pictured), white, blue, green or pink. It’s good value-for-money, considering the size and multi-purpose lid.

Joseph Joseph bread bin

Best large bread bin

This white bread bin from Joseph Joseph is a great practical option. While it’s definitely a splurge, the generously sized bin provides ample room for a variety of loaves, and the gripped base keeps everything in place. The bamboo lid is easy to lift off and also acts as a cutting board. The reversible board has grooves on one side to catch crumbs, keeping everything mess-free.

More like this

Swan Nordic bread bin

Best Scandi-style bread bin

Embrace Scandi-inspired style with this Nordic bread bin. It’s made from durable carbon steel, which ensures your bread stays fresh. It’s sleek, compact and has an attractive matte, soft-touch finish, which comes in slate grey, white or pine green. The bamboo lid also acts as a convenient chopping board for slicing bread quickly.

Brabantia roll top bread bin

Best bread bin for kitchen storage

This roll-top bread bin is great for keep loaves as fresh as possible. It comes in a variety of colours and styles, including stainless steel. We love that the flat top provides additional storage for small items, like spice jars or boxes of tea. The patterned base allows for proper ventilation to keep bread in good condition. The corrosion-resistant material is durable and easy to clean.

John Lewis & Partners classic wood roll top bread bin

Best roll top bread bin

This classic roll top bread bin will keep bread fresh and look great on your counter. It’s made from soil beech wood, sourced from sustainable European forests. The lid is smooth to open and close with a sturdy handle. The inside is spacious – we were able to store a few loaves, along with rolls and wraps. A great all-rounder.

Morphy Richards Dimensions roll top bread bin

For those who like a modern design, try this futuristic roll top bread bin. It has a geometric pattern with a glossy finish, and is available in white, ivory cream or black. The stainless steel body is durable and easy to clean. The non-slip feet keep everything in place.

Garden Trading bread bin

Best traditional bread bin

You can’t get more traditional than this bread bin. The stylish design is great for those who prefer rustic decor. Its versatile clay coloured steel will stand the test of time, and is easy to wipe clean. It’s generously sized – it can fit loaves, rolls, muffins and more in one go.

Idyll Home charcoal grey bread bin

Best modern bread bin

The squared-off shape and charcoal grey matte colour of this bread bin will add a modern twist to any kitchen counter. It’s generously sized and will fit a loaf with room for extras. It’s made from powder-coated steel and the beech wood lid doubles as a chopping board. It’s a great option that will fit a range of kitchens.

More reviews

Best bread knives

Best breadmakers

Best stand mixers

Best baking trays

Best baking books

Best baking equipment

Best flour sifters

Best cooling racks

Best hand mixers

This review was last updated in January 2024. If you have any questions, suggestions for future reviews or spot anything that has changed in price or availability, please get in touch at goodfoodwebsite@immediate.co.uk.