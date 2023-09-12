Making bread in a breadmaker is essentially the same across all models. The basic ingredients of flour, water, and yeast, plus other ingredients, are added to the bread pan in the machine in a specific order (in some of the best breadmakers on this list, you can also choose loaf size and crust colour). Then all you need to do is press start. You’re not just confined to simple white loaves, either. You can make all manner of breads, from asparagus, sundried tomato & olive loaf to stout & apple wheaten bread. You can even make doughs for dishes like this festive filled brioche centrepiece with baked camembert. Some models have settings for jam and even yogurt.

The cost can vary quite widely from a compact breadmaker with a limited number of programmes to a multi-functional family-sized machine – expect to pay from £60 up to £250. Bear in mind, however, that our testing proved you don’t need to spend all your dough to get a good loaf and more functions don’t necessarily equate to a better machine.

Read on to discover which breadmaker stood out in our rigorous tests. For hundreds of buyer’s guides, visit our product reviews section and read about how we test products. Also find reviews of food processors, slow cookers, non-stick frying pans and much more.

Best breadmakers to buy in 2023

Panasonic SD-B2510

Best breadmaker

Pros:

Landscape design

Lightweight and easy to move around

Large variety of presets

Customisable settings

Cons:

No viewing window

No automatic dispenser

Star rating: 5/5

Wattage: 550W

The SD-B2510 is one of Panasonic’s more affordable breadmakers. Although it doesn’t come with an ingredient dispenser or the wealth of settings of its more expensive counterparts, this model produced one of the best loaves of all of the breadmakers we’ve tested; well-risen, evenly browned and an open and airy texture.

It’s equipped with 21 settings including a range of breads, as well as cakes, jams and gluten-free bakes.

This model is landscape in orientation, which offered a good deal of space in front of the machine for prep.

Like all of the Panasonic breadmakers we’ve tested, this one does take a long time to bake. It took four hours to bake a simple loaf. But, if you’re happy to wait for fantastic results, this model is a must-have.

Read our full Panasonic SD-B2510 review.

Available from:

Tefal Pain and Delices

Best breadmaker for more than loaves

Pros:

Quiet

Very versatile: can make yogurt

Good selection of gluten-free recipes

Cons:

Browns a little unevenly

No viewing window

Star rating: 5/5

Wattage: 700W

Tefal are well known for their impressive pans and air-fryers and this breadmaker is no exception. If you’re in the market for a versatile breadmaker, this model is a fabulous choice. Not only does it make a wide selection of classic loaves but it can also be used to make pizza and pasta doughs, as well as a range of dairy products like yogurt and cottage cheese, using the dedicated pot provided.

There’s no viewing window, which was a disappointing omission, but the loaf of bread produced was very good. It was well-risen, with an open and airy texture. The sides and top of the bread were exactly the same colour and both were within the range of the rich, nutty brown we were looking for.

Read our full Tefal Pain and Delices breadmaker review.

Panasonic SD-YR2550

Best breadmaker for range of settings

Pros:

Lots of settings

Settings for gluten-free bread and bread mixes

Intuitive to use

Lightweight and easy to move

Yeast dispenser

Delay timer

Cons:

Star rating: 5/5

Wattage: 550W

If you’re taken by the Panasonic breadmaker at the top of the list, but are after a couple more settings (and are willing to spend a bit more), the SD-YR2550 comes with 31 settings in total, four of which are gluten free. There are settings for a wide range of breads, including six dough settings (including one for a sourdough starter), four sweet settings and three manual settings, allowing you to really make the most of your new breadmaker.

It’s very intuitive to use, so ideal for first-time users and Panasonic loyalists alike. It doesn’t come with a viewing window, but does come with an ingredient and yeast dispenser, which is very useful. The loaf produced was nicely brown and well-risen.

Read our full Panasonic SD-YR2550 review.

Panasonic SD-YR2540

Best breadmaker for spelt bread

Pros:

Automatic dispensers

Large range of settings

Lots of accessories included

Clear and informative manual

Setting for bread mixes

Cons:

Expensive

No viewing window

Star rating: 4.5/5

Wattage: 550W

We tested the SD-YR2540 and the SD-YR2550 (above) side by side and found very little difference between the two models. They’re not quite the same shape, but performance-wise, they produced identical, high-quality loaves.

Unlike the SD-YR2550, the SDYR540 comes with 32 presets, the addition being for spelt bread. Whilst there’s a decent jump in price between the two Panasonic models, if you’re a fan of Panasonic’s design and you’re after a model that can make spelt bread, then it’s worth the investment.

Read our full Panasonic SD-YR2540 review.

Available from:

Panasonic SD-R2530

Best breadmaker for rustic loaves

Pros:

30 programmes

Good range of gluten free settings

Fruit and nut dispenser

Cons:

Star rating: 4.5/5

Wattage: 550W

This Panasonic breadmaker comes equipped with 30 settings as well as a fruit and nut dispenser. It doesn’t come with a yeast dispenser like some of the more expensive Panasonic models on this list, cementing this model firmly as one of their mid-tier breadmakers.

After baking, our test bread had a distinct rustic look to it that we could have easily have passed off as being handmade. The crust was crisp, and whilst we’d have liked to have seen a little more even colour all over, inside, the loaf was light and fluffy.

Read our full Panasonic SD-R2530 review.

Available from:

Russell Hobbs 23620 Fast Bake breadmaker

Best breadmaker for fast bakes

Pros:

Quality for a budget price

Good fast-bake functions

Cons:

No nut and seed dispenser

Star rating: 4.5/5

Wattage: 660W

The Russell Hobbs breadmaker may have been the smallest machine we tested, but its size did not impede any of its many features – it can even make an impressive large 1kg family-sized loaf.

With its soft curved lines and shiny black casing, it’s a machine you’d happily leave out on the worktop when not in use.

There are 12 pre-programmed recipes, and most come in three sizes with three crust colours, plus two fast bakes which will have a loaf of bread out of the pan and cooling in under an hour.

Read our full Russell Hobbs 23620 Fast Bake Breadmaker review.

Available from:

Lakeland touchscreen breadmaker

Best breadmaker for large loaves

Pros:

The control panel locks

Can make very large loaves

Display controls are large and there’s a clear, useful viewing window

Cons:

Star rating: 4.5/5

Wattage: 850W

Featuring the largest control panel of all the models on this list, this breadmaker is ideal for those who struggle with their eyesight or are simply not fans of pokey screens. The touchscreen is very responsive and even locks when the machine has been set, to avoid any knocks or curious fingers fiddling with the controls.

The breads produced by this breadmaker are large, in fact they’re the largest loaves of all the breadmakers we’ve tested, so if you get through a lot of bread or have lots of mouths to feed, this model is a great choice. The bread itself was well risen, if a little paler than we’d have liked on top. Inside, it was soft, with an open texture.

Read our full Lakeland Touchscreen Breadmaker review.

Tower T11003 2lb digital breadmaker

Best breadmaker for first-time bakers

Pros:

Budget friendly

Simply designed

Bread releases easily from the pan



Cons:

Medium browning setting still quite light

No accessories

Star rating: 4.5/5

Wattage: 550W

If you’re taking your first steps into the world of breadmakers, this Tower model is a fantastic starting point. It’s simply designed, with 12 uncomplicated settings, including classic white and brown loaves and gluten-free settings. This basic model doesn’t come with all the bells and whistles of some of the advanced models on this list, but it’s a fuss-free model ideal for first timers.

The loaf we made was well baked, light and airy when cut open. We’d have like to have seen a little more browning on the top, as even on the medium setting, we felt the top was still very light. Taste and texture-wise, we couldn’t fault it.

Read our full Tower T11003 2lb Digital Breadmaker review.

Available from:

Morphy Richards 502001 Homebake breadmaker

Best-value breadmaker

Pros:

Great quality for price

Excellent for beginners

Cons:

Annoying fold over paddle

Star rating: 4/5

Wattage: 600W

The Morphy Richards Homebake breadmaker is a tall, lovely-looking machine. It has gently curving sides which help to reduce its overall footprint, useful if space is an issue.

There is a clear, large viewing window and 14 programmes, from a basic white loaf through to cakes, jam, gluten-free bread and even yoghurt.

The instruction book was the best on the test – it was easy to follow, making this machine a doddle to use. We had a small issue with the folding paddle, but otherwise there is very little not to like.

Read our full Morphy Richards 502001 Homebake Breadmaker review.

Available from:

Sage the Custom Loaf breadmaker

Best-looking breadmaker

Pros:

Cons:

No recipe book included

Noisy

Star rating: 4/5

Wattage: 830W

This large breadmaker from Sage impressed us with its high-quality stainless steel casing and range of presets. There are four loaf sizes to choose from, plus a range of pre-programmed recipes and a unique custom function for those who want to experiment. Other features include a handy light, which allows you to check on the bread as it bakes, plus a collapsible paddle for kneading.

We were pleased with how quickly and easily we could use this model, and though it was loud during use and our loaves were a little misshapen, both the taste and texture were good.

Read our full review of Sage the Custom Loaf breadmaker.

Available from:

How to choose the best breadmaker

There is so much to love about the manual bread-making process. It can be a therapeutic cookery experience for many, and it’s a great way to experiment and control what goes into your bread, especially if you have concerns about additives.

But what if you love fresh bread but a busy schedule leaves little time for the many steps of mixing, kneading, shaping, proving and baking your own? In that case, a breadmaker is for you. Plus, if you buy a machine with a timer, the bread can be ready and waiting for you in the morning.

Breadmakers with custom or knead-only functions mean that if you’ve already got a bank of much-loved recipes or you like the sound of some of our loaves, such as focaccia, fig & serrano ham picnic bread, or cheese & pesto swirls, these can all still be made in a breadmaker.

What to look out for when choosing a breadmaker

A timer function : this lets you wake up or come home to a freshly baked loaf.

: this lets you wake up or come home to a freshly baked loaf. Memory recall: useful if in mid-cycle there is a power loss or the machine is accidentally switched off, as it will pick up on where it left off – within a reasonable time frame.

useful if in mid-cycle there is a power loss or the machine is accidentally switched off, as it will pick up on where it left off – within a reasonable time frame. Loaf size and crust colour: adds versatility and variety to your baking.

adds versatility and variety to your baking. Gluten-free programmes: for those with dietary restrictions.

for those with dietary restrictions. Dough only: these expand the repertoire of the machine with homemade pasta, pizza doughs, French sticks, or to bake your loaf in a conventional oven for more of a home-baked look.

these expand the repertoire of the machine with homemade pasta, pizza doughs, French sticks, or to bake your loaf in a conventional oven for more of a home-baked look. Non-bread functions: yogurt, sourdough starters and jam functions add even more usefulness.

yogurt, sourdough starters and jam functions add even more usefulness. Extra features: viewing windows, separate yeast or nut and seed dispensers are handy but not essential.

Tips for using a breadmaker

If you have never used a breadmaker before, or are used to older models, here are a few tips for that perfect loaf.

Breadmaking is an exact science, so measure carefully and closely follow the instructions for the machine, adding the ingredients to the pan in the correct order. Each model of breadmaker is carefully calibrated electronically, so too much or little of any ingredient, or adding them in the wrong order, will throw off the recipe.

Use the flour as stated in the recipe; strong bread flour cannot be substituted with plain.

Keep yeast and salt separate. The recipe should always indicate the order of ingredients, the salt will be earlier on, and yeast usually at the end (or from its own dispenser). Never add the two together as the salt will kill the yeast and the bread will not rise.

Always put the finished loaf onto a rack to cool down to stop the loaf going soggy.

Machine-made bread does not have any of the additives, stabilisers or improvers used in commercial production so does not keep as long as shop-bought. To keep the bread fresh, pop it into a large plastic bag and squeeze out the air, fasten tightly and it will keep for a few days, after which it is great for toast. It also freezes well once cooled completely.

Panasonic offers a streamlined collection of kitchen appliances: microwaves, juicers and breadmakers. But their specialty is in the latter. The brand continuously advances their breadmaker technologies and they tend to bring out at least one new model annually.

Panasonic breadmakers come with a large number of settings – anywhere between 20-40 – and often come with useful additions such as yeast and ingredient dispensers. On the flip side, Panasonic breadmakers consistently take the longest to bake a loaf.

What else can you make in a breadmaker?

Breadmakers are versatile in the loaf sizes and crust colours they offer, but many come with settings that extend beyond the realm of simple bread recipes. Here are a few other ways to make the most of your gadget:

How we test breadmakers

On almost all of the breadmakers we tested, a simple white loaf was first on the list of presets, so any breadmaker worth its salt should be able to make one. We used BBC Good Food’s easy white bread recipe to put each model to the test.

We reviewed a representative sample of bread machines and scored them against the following criteria.

Quality of loaf: we wanted an even rise, open and airy texture, evenly browned appearance and, to state the obvious, a delicious taste.

Ease of use: we preferred machines that had easy-to-use functionality and display. A viewing window was a bonus.

Versatility: a good range of bread types was essential and other baking options, like different-sized loaves and browning levels, were a plus.

Easy-to-follow instructions: there’s not much to using a breadmaker, but if you get it wrong, the machine can quickly be left to gather dust. Simple, clear guidelines were important.

Broad recipe selection: we marked up machines with a good range of recipes. You may want to get creative after a while, but a good starting selection was essential. We also looked for manuals that told you the order to add ingredients in – this is essential info if you’ve never turned your hand to breadmaking before.

Are breadmakers energy efficient?

Breadmakers vary in their energy efficiency, but it is possible to calculate how much energy an appliance will use, which in turn will help you cost up the impact it’ll have on your bills. Here’s how:

Take the appliance’s wattage and multiply it by the gadget’s hours of use per day, then divide the total by 1000. The result will be the appliance’s daily kilowatt-hour (kWh).

The cost per kilowatt-hour will vary depending on your energy tariff and area. If you have a smart meter installed at home, you’ll be able to see the cost per use during cooking without having to calculate it.

Each individual machine will come with its own instruction manual and recommended recipes, but our easy white loaf recipe can be made in a breadmaker.

