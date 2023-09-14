Best Buy Health announced it is expanding its partnership with Pennsylvania-based healthcare system Geisinger to improve chronic disease management at home by combining their expertise.

In 2021, Geisinger launched ConnectedCare365, its chronic care management platform, and enrolled patients in remote patient monitoring programs. Patients received devices, such as blood pressure cuffs and glucose meters, to monitor their health at home, and the data collected was transmitted to Geisinger through Best Buy’s home care and remote patient monitoring platform Current Health.

A year later, the healthcare system began piloting a program utilizing Best Buy’s Geek Squad agents to deliver, install and activate the remote care management devices. The agents also taught patients how to use the machines and ensured the data was being transmitted to Geisinger’s care team.

“We are very excited about the results that came from our initial Geek Squad program with Geisinger. What these results show is support for our hypothesis that one of the biggest hurdles to overcome when providing care at home was the logistical aspects behind it. We are excited to work with Geisinger to utilize more of Best Buy Health’s capabilities and expertise to continue driving positive outcomes for chronic care patients receiving care in their homes,” Chris McGhee, CEO of Best Buy’s Current Health, told MobiHealthNews via email.

The companies’ expanded partnership will include designing a package of technology and services for healthcare organizations looking to operate their own chronic condition management programs.

“It’s early to specify exactly what [the package of technology and services] will look like or include, but our goal is to scale the results we’ve already achieved together to improve the experience of providing and receiving chronic care in the home,” McGhee said.

THE LARGER TREND

Best Buy acquired Boston-based Current Health in 2021 for $400 million. The healthcare-at-home technology company uses biosensors to monitor a patient’s condition and identify when one might need help from a clinician.

The retail giant has purchased several other home health companies, including the aging-in-place brand Great Call, rebranded as Lively in 2021, and remote senior monitoring service Critical Signal Technologies.