Best icing turntables to buy 2024

PME Tilting Cake Decorating Icing Turntable

Best all-round icing turntable

With a suitable non-slip base, this icing turntable lets you have complete control when decorating. Holding a cake up to a whopping 50kg, this would suit anyone from a more novice baker to an almost professional making wedding cakes. You do need a cake board or similar though if you want to avoid your cake sticking to the base.

Available from:

Amazon (£20.45)

Ohuhu Rotating Cake Stand

This heavy-duty aluminium cake stand will last through countless events. There is an anti-slip surface on top that makes sure the cake stays in place when you’re decorating, carrying or cutting it. Plus this price includes extras such as piping nozzles and pastry bags.

More like this

Available from:

Amazon (£23.99)

Lakeland icing turntable

Best low-rise icing turntable

With a scalloped edge, this turntable has a non-slip base but smooth spinning potential to easily and evenly spread icing without any cakes toppling off your work table. While this turntable is short, it is great if you tend to focus on decorating the top of the cake, plus it can fit in the fridge more easily than some of the taller stands.

Available from:

Lakeland (£12.99)

Sainsbury’s cake decorating turntable

When you need a cake turntable quickly, pick up this bargain Sainsbury’s offering for under £10. The simple plastic design has no lip, so it’s easy to slide cakes on and off, plus a slight ridge on the top to hold your cake securely. It might not have the longevity of other models but it’s practical and budget-friendly.

Available from:

Sainsbury’s (£6)

Tala Tilting Icing Turntable

Best for easy cleaning

Fitting up to a 22cm cake, this turntable makes it easier to decorate the sides, plus with the tilting feature it is good for getting up close when decorating any awkward points on your cake. Plus the top comes away from the base, making it easy and less awkward to clean.

Available from:

John Lewis (£30)

Amazon (£29.99)

Jazooli cake turntable

Measuring 28cm, this icing turntable is in a glossy white that would let any cake shine. Like the rest of our icing turntables, it allows 360 degrees of rotation, plus the whole turntable is dishwasher-safe.

Available from:

B&Q (£7.49)

Sweetly Does It – Revolving Cake Decorating Turntable

Best turntable for amateur bakers

This cake stand helpfully features engraved circles on the turntable to not only help place your cake perfectly in the middle but also guide you if you are doing any piping round the base. Overall this turntable is minimalist and sturdy, as the stand is almost the same width as the base.

Available from:

Harts of Stur (£17.95)

PME Professional Cake Turntable

Best for precision decorating

Bring your cakes to eye level for precision decorating with this turntable. As it is made from metal it is very sturdy but its white coating makes it elegant enough to use it as a cake stand, too.

Available from:

Amazon (£38.22)

