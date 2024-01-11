Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Although many of us use our phones for GPS navigation nowadays, GPS tracking is an entirely different beast. GPS trackers, as the name implies, can help you to keep track of your personal vehicle, fleet vehicles, family members’ cars and much more. Although this type of product is likely seen as more of a luxury than a necessity for most, it can be an absolute lifesaver in an emergency. If a vehicle is stolen or a driver gets lost, or even worse is involved in an accident, a GPS tracker can help you to find their exact location. Ironically, the best GPS tracker for cars will likely be a device that isn’t just for cars at all. You can use GPS trackers on boats, planes, luggage and even pets! Here are the best GPS tracking devices available on Amazon.

Key features

Unlimited data and reporting

Powered by HAPN mobile app on iOS and Android

Subscriptions start at $25 a month

Battery life can last up to 14 days

Create custom boundaries

The Spytec GPS tracker offers unlimited data and fast reports. The tracker is powered by the HAPN mobile app, which is available on Android and iOS. You have the option to view updates every 5 seconds or as infrequently as once a day with power-saving mode. The infrequent notifications with power saving mode can make the battery life last up to 14 days. There is a monthly fee of $25 but the subscription comes with 24/7 customer support and a lifetime warranty. Spytec is a U.S.-based service but international coverage is still available.

Key features

Best-selling GPS tracking device on Amazon

Unlimited distance

Uses GPS satellites outdoors

Uses WiFi indoors

$19.95 monthly subscription required

The Tracki GPS tracker for vehicles is currently the best-selling GPS tracker on Amazon. It has an unlimited tracking distance that is supported by satellite when outdoors and uses WiFi for indoor tracking. It comes with a built-in SIM card that works efficiently worldwide. The monthly subscription fee required is $19.95 a month and can be as cheap as $9.95 a month for a long-term plan. It has a belt clip and a magnet on the back so it can be attached to most surfaces.

Key features

6.95-inch high-resolution display

Built-in voice control

Real-time traffic and weather alerts

Hands-free calling

Simple menus and easy-to-see maps

Garmin is a household name in GPS tracking devices and the Garmin DriveSmart 65 with voice control should be considered if you’re looking for a tracking device for your car. It has a 6.9-inch edge-to-edge high-res touchscreen display. It is Bluetooth and WiFi compatible for hands-free calling and map and software updates without the need to plug into a computer. There are real-time traffic and weather alerts and Garmin Traffic will suggest alternate routes during your commute. It is backup camera compatible. There is even a History network of notable historic sites and a U.S. National Parks directory. Components included are, of course, the Drive Smart 65 device, a suction cup mount, a vehicle power cable, and a USB cable.

Key features

4G LTE internet speed

Accident detection and notifications

Free roadside assistance included

No activation fees

Cancel anytime

The Bouncie Car GPS tracking device has a higher price upfront than its competitors but only an $8 monthly subscription fee. There is no activation fee, and the subscription plan can be canceled at any time. This car GPS tracker has 4G LTE internet speeds and gives live updates every 15 seconds. It sends notifications immediately when an accident is detected and will send roadside assistance at no cost. This car GPS tracker also offers vehicle health updates and even notifies the user when the check engine light or battery warning shows up.

Key features

Easy to install on car battery

Real-time speed limit tracking

Updates every 30 seconds

Can be viewed on Desktop

$12.95 monthly subscription fee

The Optimus GB100M car GPS tracker is installed directly to the car battery. Since it’s powered by the car’s battery, it will always stay charged and you won’t have to worry about the device’s battery life. Optimus has a tutorial on Amazon showing how to install the GPS tracker. It has real-time speed limit tracking, allows you to set a maximum speed limit, and alerts you when that speed is exceeded.

Key features

100% waterproof

Portable and lightweight

Geofencing features

4G LTE and satellite technology

LED lights

The LandAirSea 54 GPS Tracker is meant for keeping track of cars, boats, luggage, pets, and even loved ones. It has a small disc shape that makes it discreet and portable enough to place anywhere. There’s also a strong magnet on the bottom so it can be attached to any metal surface. It can be tracked in real-time on the iOS or Android LandAirSea mobile app. Enjoy up to a week of battery life with updates every 3 seconds, up to two weeks of battery life with 3-minute updates, and up to 6 months of battery life in low power mode.

Key features

No monthly fee

No battery needed

Real-time location tracking and trips

4G LTE

The Vyncs GPS tracking device does have activation fees but no monthly subscription fee. With this unit, you don’t need to worry about battery life because it draws power from your car’s OBD-II port. It goes to sleep when the ignition is off but wakes up every There is real-time location tracking and trips. Data is collected every second and updated to the server every three minutes.

Key features

Water-resistant

Up to 250 feet of range

Great for car keys, bags, phones, and more

This versatile GPS-tracking device is iOS and Android compatible. It’s an affordable way of keeping track of everyday things like your car keys, car, backpack, phone, and more. You can use the Tile mobile app to ring your Tile when it’s within Bluetooth range or ask your Smart Home device to find it for you. It’s rated IP67 water-resistant, and although the battery is not replaceable the Tile Mate has a battery life of 3 years.

Key features

Lifetime warranty

Real-time location data and motion tracking

Trip history

OBD scanner with vehicle maintenance and diagnostic alerts

The Kayo GPS tracking device is designed for fleets. You can buy in packs of one, three, or four devices with pricing ranging from $89.99 for one GPS unit to $219.99 for the four-pack. Kayo’s GPS tracker will work with gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles from Ford, Chevrolet, GMC, Dodge, Toyota, Honda, and more from model year 1996 or newer. Real-time data gives you insight into your fleet vehicles’ health – including GPS tracking info, maintenance alerts, driver behavior, and more. And it’s designed for easy use, just plug in and go. Unlike traditional OBD2 scanners, the Kayo does not require additional hardware or setup. Just download the mobile app follow the prompts and you’re ready to start tracking. A Kayo Membership gives you access to real-time vehicle data for just $5/vehicle per month with no activation fees or annual contracts—and you can cancel anytime.

Why buy a car GPS tracker?

Buying a car GPS tracker can be helpful for many reasons. They can be placed in your personal vehicle, the vehicle of a loved one, or in a fleet vehicle. It also brings an added sense of security that if your vehicle ends up missing or stolen, you will be able to locate exactly where it is.

Pros and cons of a car GPS tracker?

The benefit of having a GPS tracker for cars is being able to track your vehicle and receive consistent and reliable updates. They could also come in handy if you have your car stolen and need to track it so it can be reported to the authorities.

Many of the cons would depend on whose vehicle you are tracking. If you deviously place one in your spouse’s or child’s car, that could cause conflict. With great power comes great responsibility. Another flaw of these car GPS trackers is that they are heavily dependent on battery life and are ineffective once they reach 0%. If you’re managing a fleet vehicle, the driver of the car could possibly find the tracker and remove it themselves. There is also always the potential risk of a stranger attaching their own GPS tracker to your car to track your location for whatever reason, so stay vigilant.

How to install and set up a car GPS tracker?

In order to install most standard GPS trackers, you’ll have to charge it and then connect it to a smartphone or computer using the app that comes with your tracker. Once configured the device on your phone, it should be ready to be placed in the vehicle. Once it’s in an ideal place for tracking, you can follow it and receive updates in case anything happens.

How to subscribe?

In order to activate a car GPS tracker subscription, you will have to call the number provided in the packaging to set it up or subscribe online. Rates vary depending on the product.