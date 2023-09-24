Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email

Vacuuming alone is not usually enough to remove ground-in dirt or food and liquid stains from carpets and rugs. Even if you take your shoes off at the front door or scrub at spillages as soon as they happen, carpets tend to accumulate dust from open windows, pets and human skin that travels down into the deepest layers of the pile.

While you could get down on your hands and knees to scrub at a stain, you’ll only see results if you’re working on a fresh carpet accident or one that’s sitting on the surface. The reason your bright carpet is slowly darkening over time is due to the dirt on the lower levels. For these, and for dried-on stains, you need to go one step further.

Carpet cleaners inject a mixture of cleaning solution and water deep into your carpet fibres. Brushes agitate, scrub and loosen the dirt or stain and then the powerful vacuum suction lifts it away.

Compact spot cleaners are small and portable, easy to carry upstairs and perfect for getting stuck into a concentrated area. Full-size models are more suited to homes that contain lots of carpet, as they’re able to tackle a larger surface area at once.

When buying a carpet cleaner, it’s important to look closely at what accessories they come with. We tested models with special hoses and tools for the stairs, ones with brushes that can deal with pet hair and others that have an integrated carry handle to carry them between rooms.

Carpet manufacturers recommend deep cleaning carpets at least twice a year, but if you live in a house with pets or children, it’s a good idea to double that, to prolong the life of your investment. Equipping your home with a good-quality domestic carpet cleaner will save a great deal of money on professional cleaning over the years. You might even find it strangely satisfying, especially when you see how much dirt is being pulled up.

We put a range of carpet cleaners through their paces (Zoe Griffin)

How we tested

First of all, we assembled each carpet cleaner and noted how easy it was to set up. We made a note of how heavy it was and how easy it was to push. But, of course, the ultimate test was in how much dirt it could remove. We tested each cleaner on at least two different carpets, to see how well it performed on piles of different thicknesses. We inspected the carpet colour before and after use to see if it looked visibly cleaner to the naked eye and whether or not any stubborn stains were left behind. Finally, we looked at whether the floor was sodden, damp or completely dry after use, giving extra points to those that left our floor good go to go straight away.

The best carpet cleaners for 2023 are: