OUR feline friends are great companions but they do like to do their own thing and come and go when they want to, which is why cat flaps are such a good idea for pet owners (or cat servants as we’re also known).

When you’re looking for the best cat flap UK it’s worth taking into account of features offered by the products you’re considering. You may consider it essential that your cat flap only opens outwards so your furbaby can’t drag half-dead creatures into your kitchen, or you might want to make sure he doesn’t bring all his mates home after a night on the tiles – in which case a door that opens only for him is a must-have.

Price is also a consideration and you will find cat flaps to fit all budgets, from inexpensive basics to luxury electronic design. They also come in different fits for different doors – regular or sliding, UPVC or wooden.

For all though, you will have to cut a hole in your door, which means, for those of us who rent, we can only look on in envy as we stumble through the dark in the middle of the night because Tiddles demands to be let outside.

Read on for our round-up of the best cat flaps available now.

Best cat flaps at a glance:

PetSafe Connected SmartDoor

7 PetSafe Connected SmartDoor Credit: AMAZON

PetSafe Connected SmartDoor, from £348.25 at Amazon – buy here

Tech has pretty much taken over the rest of our lives, so why not go for a smart pet door you can control from your smartphone?

It goes without saying that with something this advanced only your cats can use it, but you also get to decide when it’s open and you can create custom schedules for each of your pets, so you can adapt to their daily routines. How cool is that!

It’s Wi-Fi enabled, you can lock and unlock the door remotely through the My PetSafe app, check on battery status and you can choose to receive notifications when your cats go in or out.

The SmartDoor is activated via a key you attach to your pet’s collar, but it also works with your cat’s microchip, so if Tiddles is forever coming home without her collar then not a problem. One pet door key is included with the door but they’re available to buy separately.

This size is suitable for up to 11kg so would work for small dogs too. It’s also available in large for pets up to 45kg – so big dogs.

Thanks to the fact you can create separate schedules for each of your pets, your cat will be able to go out at night, but your dog will be kept in after his curfew.

Opening size: 180mm W x 198mm H, activates on entry and exit: both and you decide when batteries required: yes or a power adapter is available separately

Cat Mate Elite Microchip Cat Flap With Digital Timer

7 Cat Mate Elite Microchip Cat Flap With Digital Timer Credit: AMAZON

Cat Mate Elite Microchip Cat Flap With Digital Timer, £88.99 from Amazon – buy here

This microchip cat flap has a programmable timer, so you can choose when to let your pets in and out, day and night.

The Cat Mate reads your pet’s microchip as they push the flap, allowing them into and out of the house, and it also works with ID discs you attach to their collars.

There’s an LCD display that shows you who is in and who is out (up to three pets) and the time they last used the cat flap. You control the four-way locking system.

One happy Amazon reviewer said: “Absolutely amazing idea, our cat comes and goes as she pleases now and she’s like a different cat. I chose this one because of the microchip recognition and I’m glad I did.”

Requires four AA batteries that last up to a year; a low battery indicator lets you know when you need to replace them.

Suitable for doors, glass and walls. Comes with a three-year guarantee.

Opening size: 178mm W x 204mm H, activates on entry and exit: both, batteries required: yes

PetSafe Staywell Magnetic Cat Flap

7 PetSafe has a vast selection of cat flaps to suit every customers needs Credit: ARGOS

PetSafe Staywell Magnetic 4 Way Locking Classic Cat Flap, £33 from Argos – buy here

This magnetic cat flap is an alternative to microchip models and works by way of a magnetic key you attach to your pet’s collar, which is activated when your cat comes in from outside.

The cat flap also has a four-way lock so you can set it to open in and out, just in, just out or lock it altogether.

You can fit this to most types of doors including wood and PVC, as well as to windows, and it has a three-year guarantee.

Comes with one key and is suitable for cats up to 7kg (15lb). Extra keys are available to buy separately,

Opening size: 162mm W x 140mm H, activates on entry and exit: on entry only, batteries required: no

SureFlap Cat Flap with Microchip Identification

7 SureFlap Cat Flap with Microchip Identification Credit: AMAZON

SureFlap Cat Flap with Microchip Identification, £69.99 from Amazon – buy here

This microwave cat flap scans your pet’s microchip – you just need to input the number – or you can buy an RFID collar tag from SureFlap to control access and exit. That way only your cat gets to come in and leave the house.

It’s ideal for people whose cats tend to bring friends home with them or for those cheeky felines who just invite themselves in.

Requires 4 AA batteries but they should last 12 months.

Amazon reviewers say it’s easy to fit with one shopper commenting: “This is amazing, we can lock our cats in at night so they’re safe and sound. Easy to set up, stops other cats coming into the house. Clear screen, they sometimes just sit there looking outside. Excellent product.”

Opening size: 142mm W x 120mm H, activates on entry and exit: on entry only, batteries required: yes

PetSafe Staywell Big Cat/ Small Dog Pet Door

7 PetSafe Staywell Big Cat/ Small Dog Pet Door Credit: AMAZON

PetSafe Staywell Big Cat/ Small Dog Pet Door, £21.85 from Amazon – buy here

It can be difficult to find a suitable cat flap for patio doors – they’re expensive to replace if you break the glass during installation, so we were really pleased to find this Staywell Big Cat/ Small Dog version that is specifically designed for sliding glass doors.

The frosted version is totally transparent so no white plastic surrounding to jar with the glass, and it has a slim profile for easy installation and looks smart.

You can set it to open inwards, outwards, both ways or neither – locked – and the weatherproofing round the edge of the flap helps prevent draughts.

Suitable for cats and dogs up to 10kg.

Comes with a three-year warranty.

Opening size: 200mm x 180mm, activates on entry and exit: manually set, batteries required: no

Closer Pets Large Cat Flap

7 Large Cat Flap Credit: CLOSER PETS

Large Cat Flap, £20 from Closer Pets – buy here

This is ideal for larger-breed cats or indeed moggies who just like their food. The generous size is also suitable for small dogs, which is handy if you have a multi-pet household.

The cat flap has a rainproof seal and is self-lined with a brushed edge, to help keep out draughts. It also has a four-way locking system: in and out, in only, out only and locked altogether (when you don’t want them going out because the weather’s bad or the traffic’s heavy, for example).

Great for UPVC doors but also suitable for metal, wood, and even for installing into walls. Not however suitable for glass.

Available with a white or brown frame. Comes with a three-year guarantee.

Opening size: 180mm W x 180mm H, activates on entry and exit: manually set, batteries required: no

PetSafe Staywell Original 2 Way Pet Door

7 PetSafe Staywell Original 2 Way Pet Door Credit: AMAZON

PetSafe Staywell Original 2 Way Pet Door, from £10 at Amazon – buy here

You can give your cats the convenience of coming and going when they please without breaking the bank with this pet door costing just £10.

Although it doesn’t have the bells and whistles of its more expensive counterparts, it does the job and is available in three sizes so is suitable for dogs as well: small is for pets up to 7kg, medium for those up to 18kg and large for dogs up to 45kg.

It has a two-way locking system, so it’s either open or closed, and it comes in three colours – white, brown or silver.

Suitable for wooden, PVC and metal doors, and brick walls.

Comes with a three-year warranty.

Opening size: 175mm x 152mm, activates on entry and exit: manual,

batteries required: no

Where can I buy cat flaps in the UK?

Cat flaps are available at specialist pet retailers, some high-street stores and of course online.

We found the cat flaps in our round-up at:

But you could also try:

How much do cat flaps in the UK cost?

A basic cat flap that does what it’s supposed to, will cost you just a few pounds – the cheapest cat flap in our round-up is priced at £10 yet has received thousands of five-star reviews.

If you want more functionality, something more high-tech, or even a bigger pet door that your dog can use too, then the cost rises.

Magnetic cat flaps that are opened by a magnet you attach to your cat’s collar, cost around £30, while microchip models that read your pet’s internal microchip, cost around £60 and upwards.

Top-of-the-range cat flaps that you programme and control via your smartphone are the cat’s whiskers and they will set you back around £200 or more, depending on the brand and model.

