Electric coffee grinders

Best overall coffee grinder: Fellow Opus Grinder, £209.95

Fellow Opus Grinder, £209.95 Best coffee grinder for speedy results: De’Longhi Dedica Style KG521.M, £168.99

De’Longhi Dedica Style KG521.M, £168.99 Best coffee grinder for versatility: KitchenAid Coffee Grinder 5KCG8433, £159.20

KitchenAid Coffee Grinder 5KCG8433, £159.20 Best coffee grinder for beginners: De’Longhi KG79 Coffee Grinder, £54

De’Longhi KG79 Coffee Grinder, £54 Best budget electric coffee grinder: Duronic Coffee Grinder CG250, £24.99

Duronic Coffee Grinder CG250, £24.99 Best slimline coffee grinder: Barista & Co Core All Grind, £139.99

Barista & Co Core All Grind, £139.99 Best blowout coffee grinder: Smeg CGF01 grinder, £219.95

Smeg CGF01 grinder, £219.95 Best coffee grinder for precise results: Sage Smart Grinder Pro, £209.95

Manual coffee grinders

Best manual coffee grinder: Kilner coffee grinder set, £27.94

Kilner coffee grinder set, £27.94 Best small hand coffee grinder: Porlex Tall II hand grinder, £70

Porlex Tall II hand grinder, £70 Best mid-range hand coffee grinder: Hario Mini Mill Plus, £33.19

Fellow Opus grinder

Best overall coffee grinder

Pros:

41 grind settings

Attractive and compact

Efficient

Easy to use

Mostly recyclable packaging

Cons:

Beans need to be weighed before grinding

Star rating: 5/5

Wattage: 140W

Fellow is known for producing some of the best-looking coffee kit on the market, and its sleek and compact Opus grinder is no exception. Understated and intuitive, it comes with 41 grind settings, a volumetric dosing lid to help with measuring beans and a spouted catch to minimise mess. We also love its smooth, rounded shape and textured panel across the top.

There’s capacity for 200g ground coffee, which is enough for about 12 cups. A simple turn of the dial is all that’s needed to modify the grind size – it also makes a satisfying ‘click’ as it rotates.

Grinding is measured in time (in seconds) rather than cup size or dose, which means you’ll need to measure your beans out before you grind. This is potentially a faff for some coffee drinkers, but not unusual if you’re already precise about your brewing process. The dosing measurements on the lid also make this easier.

How long the Opus grinds for depends on how you press the start button – for example, a single short press will grind for 30 seconds, while a double short press will grind for 60 seconds.

We found the performance excellent: there was solid consistency across the board, with noticeable differences in texture between fine, medium and coarse grounds. The noise the Opus generated wasn’t too intrusive, and the timings were accurate when measured on a stopwatch, too.

De’Longhi Dedica Style KG521.M coffee grinder

Best coffee grinder for speedy results

Pros:

18 grind settings

Clear LCD display

Fast, even results

Cons:

Noisy

Instructions are quite vague

Some non-recyclable packaging

Star rating: 5/5

Wattage: 150W

If you want coffee in a hurry, the process of freshly grinding your beans may seem like a chore. But, the speed at which this De’Longhi grinder works impressed us. It produced enough grounds for two cups (19g) in 5 seconds on the coarse setting, which was significantly faster than other recently tested models. Our fine, medium and coarse grounds were also even in texture.

There are 18 settings altogether, with labels for different coffee types – like espresso, pour-over and French press – marked above the dial, so you know roughly which grind size to aim for. From there, you can adjust the dose and strength using the button (marked with two coffee beans) on the left. To start the process, simply hit the play button.

The machine itself has a brightly lit digital display and slimline build, and its container has an airtight seal, so you can keep your beans fresher for longer. There are diagrams in the manual, but not much written guidance; thankfully, the controls are intuitive and some useful tips are displayed on the screen. An espresso filter holder support and a cleaning brush are included, too.

KitchenAid Coffee Grinder 5KCG8433

Star rating: 4.5/5

Best coffee grinder for versatility

Pros:

Quiet

Easy to use

Gorgeous design

70 grind grades

Cons:

It takes practice to achieve the perfect grind

Wattage: 150W

Lifting the KitchenAid Coffee Grinder from its box, it was a delight to see such a stylish, well-built machine, all black and shiny, with stainless steel accents. Though tall at 38cm, it’s only 18cm deep, so it won’t take up too much room on the worktop – which is where you’ll want to keep it since it’s far too good-looking to hide away in a cupboard.

Setting up the grinder is easy, thanks to the comprehensive manual, and the experienced coffee maker will find their way around easily. But, those new to coffee grinding will need to invest in a bag of beans just to practice with, as there are a staggering 70 grind settings on the dial to choose from, as well as several special functions to try.

Initially, we found it all a little muddling. Still, it soon falls into place as the KitchenAid has multiple options, both semi and fully automatic, to help you make your best cup of coffee – there’s even a bright, digital screen to help you see what’s happening all the way through. Once mastered, the grinder delivers a consistent precision grind resulting in delicious coffee across all brews, including espresso.

The KitchenAid grinder may not be the cheapest out there, but its semi-intuitive operation makes it pretty intelligent, plus it’s quick and easy to learn, even for the beginner. It delivers fabulous coffee no matter which brew style you choose, whether it’s cafetière, espresso, cold brew and everything in between.

De’Longhi KG79 burr coffee grinder

Best coffee grinder for beginners

Pros:

Compact and slimline

16 settings

Clear interface

Cons:

Design is a little flimsy

Noisy

Slow

Star rating: 4/5

Wattage: 110W

If you’re keen to start freshly grinding your own beans from home, but don’t want to fork out for an expensive gadget, this more affordable burr grinder from De’Longhi does the job well. It’s unfussy and easy to use, with 16 settings and capacity for up to 120g beans. There are also two dials: one for adjusting the grind size, and another for dose (measured in cups).

Its lower price tag is reflected in the simple, plasticky design. It’s also noisy during use and not especially quick, taking around 15-17 seconds to grind two cups on the coarse setting. But, its compact, sleek design makes it an ideal choice for smaller kitchens. It also grinds consistently, and unloading the grounds from the container and into a machine was mess-free, too.

Duronic Coffee Grinder CG250

Star rating: 4/5

Best budget electric grinder

Pros:

Budget price

Quiet

One-touch operation

Cons:

Wattage: 250W

The Duronic electric grinder comes in a recyclable box protected by a plastic bag and polystyrene. Out of the box, it’s light and has just three parts – the motor, inner cup for the beans, and grinder cover – making it beyond simple to assemble. The grinder is no style icon but will sit unobtrusively on any worktop; at only 21cm tall and weighing a whisper over 1kg, it’s small and compact.

This is the most uncomplicated electric coffee grinder to use, thankfully, as the downloadable manual is a bit confusing since it suggests selecting which grinding cup to use, but there is only one?

Still, load the cup with beans and it will grind up to 75g, enough for 8 cups of coffee – simply pop on the cover and press. The electric grinder starts instantly, and when you lift your hand, it stops immediately. Not only is it safe to use, it’s surprisingly quiet.

Grinding takes as long as needed to achieve the grind you want; the maximum we tried was three bursts for espresso, by which time both the blade and coffee were quite warm. Yet, despite this slight heating, there were no burnt notes or oiliness to the finished drink – just great coffee.

At a budget price, we admittedly didn’t have high expectations of this simple, straightforward machine. However, it delivered well, and we were surprised by its ease of use and quietness. Getting the coffee exactly as you wish will take some experimentation as the manual offers little advice, but if ease, speed and a bargain price are what you’re after, this is the one.

Barista & Co Core All Grind

Best slimline grinder

Pros:

Stylish and modern

Easy to assemble

Lots of grind settings

Cons:

Wattage: 165W

Sleek, matte black and only 11cm wide at its base, the Core All Grind is a stylish burr grinder that would slot into most modern kitchens with ease. The included measure scoop and cleaning brush are stored in the lid of the bean hopper (a great space-saving idea) and the machine is satisfyingly simple to assemble, with tiny padlock markers to help you line up each component correctly.

There are 40 numbered settings to choose from (coarse to fine grind), each one marked by a dash – match your desired type of coffee to the right number by consulting the ‘grind size guide’ in the user manual. We found setting 23 to be perfect for our cafetière. The 29mm stainless steel burrs produced consistent grounds with limited noise, and both the bean hopper and storage container are UV protected.

The resulting coffee was smooth, rich and topped with a light layer of coffee bloom – perfect.

Because it’s easy to disassemble into its core components, the Core All Grind is also simpler to clean than most electric grinders. Once the machine finished grinding and the storage container was removed, a light dusting of excess coffee grinds was left behind. But it’s easy to sweep away, especially when using the included brush.

Smeg CGF01 grinder

Best blowout coffee grinder

Pros:

Comes in a range of colours

Attractive

Anti-slip feet

Cons:

Not ideal for small kitchens

Expensive

Wattage: 150W

Like an iconic Smeg fridge but grinder-shaped, this beautiful model is as smooth to operate as it is to look at. Secure the hopper and burr via an integrated ‘twist and lock’ system; choose your grinding level (there are 30 options) with a rounded stainless steel lever; use an equally-tactile dial to select the desired number of cups; and press an illuminated ‘start’ button to get grinding.

Every element of this grinder clicks together so seamlessly, and it was a joy to use. It’s also surprisingly quiet for such a big machine, and the anti-static technology means coffee grounds won’t stick to surfaces. The storage container, which comes etched with measurement markings, can be secured to keep grounds fresh. A stainless steel conical burr produced consistent grounds, there are anti-sleep feet to prevent vibration movement, and the grinder comes in cream, black and pastel blue colours, so you can match it to your kitchen.

It was the largest machine we tested, so you’ll need worktop space for it. But it’s so pretty to look at that you’d want it on display anyway. Try as we might, we couldn’t find anything wrong with this grinder. So if you can afford the price tag, it’s definitely one to consider.

Sage Smart Grinder Pro

Best coffee grinder for precise results

Pros:

Ultra-precise results

Intelligent grinding

60 settings

Cons:

Wattage: 165W

With a similar price tag as Smeg’s grinder, it’s hard to pick a winner between these two. In terms of performance, the Sage model is just as impressive – and even more precise. Use the smooth, rounded dial to select which type of coffee you’d like and it will work out the corresponding grind time to decimal-point precision. We loved the grind-time countdown and the fact that the grounds canister slotted magnetically into place.

Of all the grinders tested, this Sage model produced the most aromatic results. The canister can be sealed to keep coffee fresh and there were no issues with static. It’s generally more ‘intelligent’ than the Smeg model – from grind size to grind time, everything is measured with the utmost precision and the grounds themselves are highly customisable (there are 60 unique settings in total).

It also sports a different look. Where Smeg is retro and bold, Sage prefers a more slimline and discreet appearance, with a matte black satin-feel finish and dots of stainless steel throughout. There’s a ring-pull on the lid which, though useful, made the model too tall to fit under our wall-mounted kitchen cupboards.

Kilner Coffee Grinder Set

Star rating: 4.5/5

Best manual grinder

Pros:

Small footprint

Easy to use

No electricity needed

Cons:

Fiddly changing the grind

Taking the Kilner Coffee Grinder set from its fully recyclable box, we found a charming, almost vintage-like, pretty glass jar and a high-quality stainless steel long-handled grinder. The Kilner is a manual grinder, so there are no leads, plugs, switches or buttons; we love this simplicity. The set is small – the jar is just 500ml, while the grinder is 21cm high, perfect for even the smallest kitchens.

The adjustable burr grinder mechanism is ceramic and high-quality stainless steel. There’s a little manual detailing how to adjust the grinding grade, a process we initially found a little fiddly. First, we had to remove the handle, hold the thread, change the cog for a fine or coarser grind, and then put it back together again. However, after a few times, it does become almost intuitive.

We were impressed by how easy, quick and immensely satisfying it is to use a bit of elbow grease! Each of the three grades produced well-textured, rich-flavoured coffee, each noticeably different, although all left a tad of sediment in the cup. The Kilner is a very versatile grinder for different coffee makers. And, as there is no electricity, you’ll never be stuck without one.

We enjoyed the whole process of using the Kilner Coffee Grinder Set. Assembling the grinder, perfecting the grind, briskly turning the smooth handle and watching the coffee powder tip gently into the jar is very satisfying. This grinder will appeal to those who like to keep personalising their cup of coffee simple and easy.

Porlex Tall II hand grinder

Best small hand grinder

Pros:

Easy to use

Compact

Easy to change grind

Cons:

Not ideal for large batches

In terms of slimline hand grinders, this ceramic Japanese model is a cut above anything else we tested. It’s both light and strong with plenty of grind settings (12 in total), which are selected by twisting the accessible locking nut. Each ‘click’ alters the grind level by 37 microns, giving you great levels of control and precision.

It was easy to use and quick to produce reliable results – around a minute for even-textured grounds, which is just enough time to make grinding a pleasure rather than a chore. Plus, the Porlex Tall II is an improvement on the older model, the Porlex I, because it can grind around 1.3 times more coffee with the same number of rotations.

The capacity is small, which is worth bearing in mind if you want to make large batches of coffee. It’s a bit tricky to clean – you’ll need to dismantle it first – but a big plus of the ceramic element is that it’s never going to rust.

Hario Mini Mill Plus

Best mid-range hand grinder

Pros:

Sturdy handle

Markings on cup

Compact

Cons:

Expensive

Not great for large quantities

£80 is expensive for a small hand grinder. So if your budget doesn’t stretch that far, consider this pocket-sized Hario grinder instead. One of its best features is a handle that stays firmly in place – essential if you’re grinding horizontally and can’t afford any slips. A reinforced hexagonal adapter keeps things sturdy and, unlike other hand grinders we tested, it doesn’t take too much effort to operate.

The grounds chamber is etched with cup markings so you know how much to prepare, and you can change the grind size with the click of a tiny wheel. But because Hario’s model is so compact, you can only fit two cups-worth of grounds in it. Fine if you’re the only coffee drinker in the house, but a touch too petite if you want to make multiple cups every day.

Other coffee grinders tried and tested

The mechanisms used in coffee grinders fall into one of two categories: burr grinders (which grind coffee between a pair of revolving abrasive surfaces) and blade grinders, which use a rotating blade. Much is made of the difference between the two – blade types are usually the more affordable option, but burr grinders tend to grind more consistently, and therefore produce uniformly ground coffee.

Ensuring the grounds in a batch of coffee are similarly sized matters to coffee aficionados, because the size of the grounds will determine which brewing methods the coffee is well-suited for. Espresso machines require a very fine grind, cafetières are best filled with coarse granules, and filter coffee should be somewhere in-between. If ground coffee is a mixture of fine and coarse, it can’t be considered ideally prepared for any purpose

Which coffee grinder should I buy?

The best coffee grinders or mills can grind coffee beans to various specific levels of fineness, so the ground coffee can be used in different ways. Burr grinders achieve this versatility with mechanisms to adjust the distance between their grinding surfaces, while blade grinders tend to use the less effective method of a manual on/off control.

Another defining feature of a coffee grinder will be how it is powered: by electricity or by hand. Electric grinders have the advantages of power and convenience. They grind much faster (and at the expense of far less effort) than any manual grinder we’ve come across. Crucially, they’re also more likely to grind consistently.

Grinding coffee by hand also has its benefits. Manual grinders tend to be small and easy to store. They don’t use electricity and are therefore more economical and eco-friendly.

Our reviews experts tested coffee grinders based on a range of core and contributing criteria, including product design, the quality of coffee produced and ease-of-use factors likely to affect the experience of domestic users. The following are all covered in our reviews:

• How easy is it to clean?

• How easy is it to store?

• Is it sturdy?

• How large is its size/footprint?

• How noisy is the grinder?

• What’s the coffee bean capacity?

• Safety

• Ease of use

• Number of grind options

• Texture of the ground coffee – how do fine and coarse grinds compare to others?

• Design and aesthetics

• Any added functions?

• How much packaging is used?

The grinders featured here were selected from a long list of coffee grinders tested by BBC Good Food. They performed best against our list of criteria, relative to other grinders that were either of a similar type or sold at a similar price.

We tested the grinders by using them to grind several varieties of coffee bean, at levels of fineness to suit three of the most common brewing methods: cafetière, filter and espresso machine.

If you have any questions, suggestions for future reviews or spot anything that has changed in price or availability, please get in touch at goodfoodwebsite@immediate.co.uk.