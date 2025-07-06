The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A good night’s sleep is hard to come by–especially on hot, humid summer nights. Investing in premium-quality cooling sheets can make all the difference. Read on for five bedsheets designed to keep you comfortable all night long.

Experience five-star hotel sleep at home. Made from 100 per cent Tencel fabric, these sheets promise a cool, dry and comfortable slumber–perfect for humid nights.

Crafted from authentic 400-thread count long-staple cotton, these highly rated bedsheets provide exceptional comfort and breathability, making them ideal for hot sleepers. Plus, they’re eco-friendly!

These breathable percale sheets from Silk & Snow are crafted in Portugal with organic dyes and a matte, hotel-style finish for a luxurious, cooling sleep.

Sleep meets luxury with this 450-thread count sheet set, made from 100 percent cotton. The complete set includes a deep-pocket fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases.

Crafted from bamboo-derived rayon with a unique twill weave, this luxe sheet set offers silk-like smoothness. The moisture-wicking fabric keep you cool and dry, ensuring cloud-like comfort all night long.

Made from premium double-brushed microfiber, these breathable, cool sheets are lighter and softer than Egyptian cotton! The weightless design will have you hankering for a nap.

