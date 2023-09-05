Contributor: Bree Grant

If you’ve been waiting for an excuse to purchase a few things off your ever-growing wish list, you’re in luck. Vogue Online Shopping Night 2023 (also known as VOSN) is officially here, and it’s the perfect opportunity to nab yourself a bargain while refreshing your wardrobe just in time for winter.

Vogue Online Shopping Night kicked off at midday today (September 5) until midnight tomorrow (September 6). The 36-hour event will offer generous savings across big-name brands from beauty and fashion to accessories and homewares.

The event is one of the most hyped sales of the year, with fashion-forward shoppers eagerly awaiting a sale on their favourite brands like THE ICONIC , AJE, Lovehoney, Adore Beauty, Stylerunner and more.

So, without further ado, here are all the sales worth shopping during Vogue’s Online Shopping Night 2023.

The Best VOSN 2023 Beauty & Wellness Sales

Adore Beauty — Up to 20 per cent off makeup and three-for-one skincare

— Up to 20 per cent off makeup and three-for-one skincare Naked Sundays — Take an additional 15 per cent off selected items

— Take an additional 15 per cent off selected items Vida Glow — 20 per cent off Vida Glow’s ingestible beauty and health products using code VOGUE20

— 20 per cent off Vida Glow’s ingestible beauty and health products using code VOGUE20 ghd — Up to 20 per cent off selected ghd hair tools

— Up to 20 per cent off selected ghd hair tools Estée Lauder — 20 per cent off sitewide with code VOSN

— 20 per cent off sitewide with code VOSN La Mer — 20 per cent on selected La Mer bestsellers with code VOSN

— 20 per cent on selected La Mer bestsellers with code VOSN Jurlique — 15 per cent off sitewide

— 15 per cent off sitewide Lovehoney — Up to 50 per cent off select products

— Up to 50 per cent off select products Wild Secrets — Extra 20 per cent off your order using the code SEXTEMBER

The Best VOSN 2023 Homeware Sales

Bookmark this page, folks, because as more sales drop we’ll be adding them right here.

This post has been updated since its original publication.