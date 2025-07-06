The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day is back – and bigger than ever! This year, the savings event spans four full days, giving Prime members even more time to snag incredible deals across every category. If you’re not yet a Prime member, now’s the perfect time to sign up and unlock exclusive access to these limited-time offers, plus enjoy fast, free shipping, streaming entertainment, and more. Prime is your ticket to major savings – and with Giftmania returning, members also have a chance to win amazing prizes just for participating. Don’t wait to save – shop these early deals now. And be sure to stay tuned this week for all our favourite picks for the sale.

Fight frizz before it starts with this lightweight, heat-activated blowout spray. It smooths, protects and speeds up dry time—perfect for sleek styles that last for days.

Boost your mood on the go with these tasty gummy worms. Packed with feel-good ingredients like vitamin D and saffron, they’re a fun, fruity way to brighten your day.

Tackle bathroom grime with this generous spray trigger. Foaming formula cuts through soap scum, lime scale and everyday dirt with minimal scrubbing. Bonus: It leaves a light summer fresh scent—perfect for a sparkling, inviting washroom.

Remove up to seven times more plaque with the Philips Sonicare 4100. Featuring a pressure sensor, two intensity settings, and a built-in timer, it delivers a powerful yet gentle clean that lasts up to two weeks per charge.

Immerse yourself in stunning 4K clarity with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and ultra-smooth motion. This sleek, bezel-less smart TV offers endless entertainment and next-level gaming with Auto Game Mode and ALLM for unbeatable performance.

Say goodbye to tangles and hello to happy, healthy hair – this eco-friendly brush gently glides through wet or dry strands.

Weighing under nine pounds, this ultra-light vacuum transforms into a handheld for floor-to-ceiling cleaning. With swivel steering, fingertip controls, and dual storage options, it’s powerful, portable and easy to use.

Small in size but big on flavour – the Vertuo Pop+ is your adorable countertop barista, brewing café-style coffee with just one joyful button press.

Power through your yard work with this speedy, lightweight trimmer – designed to make tough jobs feel like a breeze, all while keeping you comfy and in control.

Bring the night sky to your fingertips – this controller sparkles with a magical starry design, turning every gaming session into a cosmic adventure – now 43% off!

Built for extended adventures, this 30-inch hardside spinner features a tough, scratch-resistant shell, smooth-gliding wheels, and an expandable design for extra space.

