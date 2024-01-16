Best English whiskies to try at a glance

Best English whiskies to try 2024

Cotswolds Distillery Harvest Series Golden Wold Single Malt

Best luxury English whisky

A blend of red wine, bourbon and peated casks, this is lush and mellow, a proper treat to sip.

Available from:

The Whisky Exchange (£99.95)

Adnams Triple Malt Whisky

Best after-dinner whisky

Made with three different grains – wheat, barley and oats – this full-bodied whisky has an almost dessert-like character, with appealing baking spice, chocolate and coconut notes. Perfect for a post-dinner dram.

Available from:

Adnams (£42.99)

Ocado (£45)

Master of Malt (£42)

The Norfolk Parched Single Grain Whisky

Best easy-drinking whisky

Jim Murray dubbed this European whisky of the year in the 2018 edition of his famous Whisky Bible and no wonder – an elegant expression with an appealing creaminess, and dangerously smooth and drinkable. Take to a party and sip all night.

The Lakes Distillery The One Port Cask Finished English Whisky

Best fruity English whisky

Finished for a year in tawny port casks, this rich, full-bodied spirit is subtly smoky and fruity, with a smooth, oily mouthfeel. Essential kit for fireside drinking.

Available from:

The Lakes Distillery (£42)

Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky

Best crowd-pleasing English whisky

An acclaimed award winner with appealing butterscotch aromas, marmalade-like notes and a lovely rounded texture. Gift to a loved one for maximum brownie points.

Weetwood The Cheshire Single Malt

Best limited-edition English whisky

An appealingly easy-drinking, fruity whisky from Cheshire, with vanilla, baking spice and a gentle burn.

Available from:

The Whisky Exchange (£52.95)

