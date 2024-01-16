Best English whiskies to try at a glance
- Best luxury English whisky: Cotswolds Distillery Harvest Series Golden Wold Single Malt, £99.95
- Best after-dinner whisky: Adnams Triple Malt Whisky, £42.99
- Best easy-drinking whisky: The Norfolk Parched Single Grain Whisky, £51.98
- Best fruity English whisky: The Lakes Distillery The One Port Cask Finished English Whisky, £42
- Best crowd-pleasing English whisky: Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky, £45
- Best limited-edition English whisky: Weetwood The Cheshire Single Malt, £52.95
Best English whiskies to try 2024
Cotswolds Distillery Harvest Series Golden Wold Single Malt
Best luxury English whisky
A blend of red wine, bourbon and peated casks, this is lush and mellow, a proper treat to sip.
Available from:
The Whisky Exchange (£99.95)
Adnams Triple Malt Whisky
Best after-dinner whisky
Made with three different grains – wheat, barley and oats – this full-bodied whisky has an almost dessert-like character, with appealing baking spice, chocolate and coconut notes. Perfect for a post-dinner dram.
Available from:
Adnams (£42.99)
Ocado (£45)
Master of Malt (£42)
The Norfolk Parched Single Grain Whisky
Best easy-drinking whisky
Jim Murray dubbed this European whisky of the year in the 2018 edition of his famous Whisky Bible and no wonder – an elegant expression with an appealing creaminess, and dangerously smooth and drinkable. Take to a party and sip all night.
The Lakes Distillery The One Port Cask Finished English Whisky
Best fruity English whisky
Finished for a year in tawny port casks, this rich, full-bodied spirit is subtly smoky and fruity, with a smooth, oily mouthfeel. Essential kit for fireside drinking.
Available from:
The Lakes Distillery (£42)
Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky
Best crowd-pleasing English whisky
An acclaimed award winner with appealing butterscotch aromas, marmalade-like notes and a lovely rounded texture. Gift to a loved one for maximum brownie points.
Weetwood The Cheshire Single Malt
Best limited-edition English whisky
An appealingly easy-drinking, fruity whisky from Cheshire, with vanilla, baking spice and a gentle burn.
Available from:
The Whisky Exchange (£52.95)
Best Scotch whisky to buy
Best whisky gifts for whisky lovers
Best whisky glasses to buy
Best premium rums to try
Best white port
Best supermarket red wines