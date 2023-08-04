Check out our video and learn how to make the perfect pavlova:

1. Cherry chocolate pavlova

Our cherry chocolate pavlova is a nod to the traditional Black Forest gateau, with a generous spread of cherry compote, cream and fresh fruit. The white wine vinegar in the meringue mix will ensure it’s stable and the cornflour will give you that all-important chewy centre. Make the meringue up to two days ahead of time if you’re catering for a crowd and want more time with your guests.

2. Chocolate & peanut butter pavlova

This decadent pavlova is a sensory delight as it combines the sweetness of the meringue with the saltiness of the peanuts and the crunch of the crisp meringue with the creamy chocolate cremeux. It is the perfect pavlova for proving that meringue doesn’t need to be served with fruit to make a moreish dessert.

3. Hazelnut & Irish cream meringue cake

This irresistible combination of sweet, nutty meringue, glossy cream and tart raspberries is an instant win. We guarantee there won’t be leftovers. Try our hazelnut & Irish cream meringue with your choice of tangy berries. If it cracks and crumbles don’t worry, just break your meringues into a bowl with cream and fruit for a twist on the classic eton mess.

4. Berry brownie pavlova cake

Impress your family and friends with this towering cake featuring layers of squidgy chocolate brownie, chewy meringue, fresh cream, and tangy berries. It’s a show-stopping dessert that will leave a lasting impression on any occasion.

5. Raspberry ripple pavlova

Pop a much-loved ice cream turned semifreddo on top of your meringue for a fun dessert that tastes as good as it looks. Our raspberry ripple pavlova is a little more effort but trust us, it’s worth it. Finish off with a scattering of fresh raspberries and prepare for it to be devoured in minutes.

6. Orange, cranberry & pistachio pavlova

If you’re searching for a delightful vegan Christmas dessert that offers a lighter alternative to traditional Christmas pudding, look no further. This exquisite orange, cranberry and pistachio pavlova is the ticket to elevate your festive celebrations. The pavlova’s delicate meringue base is topped with zesty cinnamon orange rounds. At the same time, the sweet-tart cranberries and crunchy pistachios add a festive touch that’s sure to enchant your taste buds.

7. Pineapple & ginger pavlova

Pile silky ginger-laced cream and griddled pineapple onto your marvellous meringue for a showstopping dinner party centrepiece. The sweetness of the tropical fruit and warming ginger spices are a match made in heaven. Our easy pineapple & ginger pavlova really looks the part but doesn’t require masterful chef skills.

8. Vanilla pavlova with pineapple & passionfruit

Act as a sous chef and watch your kid’s creativity thrive as they assemble this delicious vanilla pavlova topped with pineapple and passionfruit. Once you have prepared all the elements, let them take the reins, adding any other berries they might like. It’s a great way to get vitamins into their systems.

9. Apricot & pistachio pavlova

This dazzling pavlova is creamy, dreamy and overflowing with juicy apricots and crunchy pistachios. Serve with extra apricot purée for a burst of even more fruity flavour. Whip the cream until it’s soft and billowy, then pile on your toppings in a relaxed style and finish with a dusting of icing sugar.

10. Brown sugar pavlova with fruit

Delight guests at your next summer gathering with this brown sugar pavlova, a heavenly meringue base infused with vanilla extract and topped with a luscious combination of passion fruit, strawberries, raspberries, and pineapple chunks. Complete the experience with a dreamy filling of whipped double cream, icing sugar, and vanilla, creating a show-stopping dessert that will leave everyone craving more.

11. Clementine, cranberry & pistachio meringue wreath

Conveniently arranged into portions, this meringue wreath is ideal for a Christmas dinner party and sings with seasonal flavours. Decorate each piece with a clementine slice, a drizzle of cranberry sauce and a sprinkling of pistachios just before serving. We’re sure it’ll become a staple on your Christmas menu for years to come.

12. Watermelon, lime & mint sugar pavlova

Create a refreshing and zesty watermelon, lime & mint sugar Pavlova to impress your taste buds. This delightful dessert features a light and fluffy meringue base with a touch of lemon and vanilla. Topped with a luscious blend of whipped cream, yogurt and mint leaves and garnished with lime zest and juicy watermelon wedges for a perfect finish.

13. Chocolate & walnut pavlova with madeira & tangerines

Our chocolate & walnut pavlova proves meringues aren’t just for summer. Rich dark chocolate rippled through your merinuges pairs perfectly with nuts, madeira-spiked cream and zesty tangerines. This treat is the best of both worlds, sweet chocolate and light fruit in one delicious package.

14. Amaretto meringue cake with strawberries & cherries

Stack your meringues high for our Amaretto meringue cake with strawberries & cherries. Guests will be dazzled by this lofty pudding at your next dinner party – and you can feed many with it. Be sure to save the best-looking fruit for the top and use any squashed berries in the sandwich layers.

15. Cherry, rose & pistachio pavlova traybake

Our cherry, rose & pistachio pavlova traybake is picture-perfect and a delicious balance of light floral flavours, sharp fruit and sweet meringue. Take this retro dessert to the next level with a scattering of edible flowers and plenty of fruit and nuts for added texture (there will be lots of those hanging around at Christmas). The coconut yogurt adds a silky lightness to the cream for even more indulgence.

16. Strawberry pavlova

Don’t let a perfectly ripe punnet of summer strawberries go to waste, showcase them in our classic strawberry pavlova. No need to panic over cracks and crumbly sections, whipped cream hides a multitude of sins. Even for meringue novices, this is an achievable masterpiece.

17. Mini dark chocolate, blackberry & bay pavlovas

Treat yourself this summer with these delightful mini dark chocolate, blackberry and bay pavlovas. Make an outing for all the family as you forage for your blackberries and see as they come together in this impressive dessert that showcases the best of summer’s natural bounty.

18. Maple, apple & pecan pavlova

Enjoy this maple, apple & pecan pavlova, a delectable treat featuring layers of meringue topped with pecans and cinnamon-spiced apple wedges and accompanied by a velvety brown sugar cream infused with vanilla bean and Greek yogurt.

19. Hazelnut meringues with hazelnut praline & chocolate sauce

Indulge in our hazelnut meringues with praline cream & luxurious chocolate sauce. These light and airy meringues are flavoured with lemon and hazelnut, filled with a luscious hazelnut praline cream, and drizzled with a decadent homemade chocolate sauce. Making two servings is an excellent dessert for treating your partner on special occasions.

20. Individual rhubarb ripple pavlovas

Showcase rhubarb’s vibrant flavour and colours in this perfect summer dessert. Poach the rhubarb in vanilla-infused water and add to homemade whipped cream and meringue for the ideal summer gathering dessert, as this recipe yields enough for eight people.

