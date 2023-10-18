For more warming winter dinner recipes, check out our top 20 winter dinner ideas, our guide on the most popular budget recipes of winter 2023 and our collections of healthy winter recipes, winter stew recipes and winter traybake recipes.

What could be better on a winter’s night than a rich slow-cooked pork, cider & sage hotpot? Sear pork shoulder in a flameproof casserole dish then simmer in cider, chicken stock and leeks. Stir in cream and fresh herbs and top with sliced potatoes. Bake until the potato is tender, and finish with crispy sage.

Why not skip the takeaway this Friday and opt for a cosy, budget-friendly evening treat at home? Our cheeseburger pasta combines two classic comfort foods in one easy dish. It’s a good source of protein and can be ready in under 40 minutes. You can top it with some jalapeños and pickles for an extra kick.

This healthy chicken cacciatore is bursting with flavour from fresh bay, thyme and rosemary. The added orzo soaks up the liquid from the chicken thighs and cherry tomatoes as it bakes. Try swapping the thighs for a whole chicken by roasting it an extra hour before nestling in the sauce.

Here’s a tasty twist on the traditional lamb hotpot. We’ve added some everyday spices to create a dish with a unique flavour profile. The special touch is the eye-catching topping of aubergine and halloumi. This recipe is perfect for larger gatherings, as it can serve up to six people. Plus, you can make extra and freeze it for those evenings when you want an easy, comforting meal without the hassle.

Make this meatball black bean chilli for an easy dinner in under 40 minutes. This hearty dish is packed with beef meatballs, black beans and colourful peppers. Freeze a batch for up to three months for those last-minute midweek meals. Defrost and reheat in a pan or in the oven until piping hot.

Mash up classic comfort food favourites with this veggie one-pot paneer curry pie. It’s full of paneer, potatoes and warming spices like ginger, chilli, cumin and garam masala. Cover with flaky puff pastry and sprinkle with nigella seeds. If you don’t have a casserole dish, make your filling in a large pan before baking in the oven.

The whole family will love this chicken, kale & mushroom pot pie. Fry chicken breasts with thyme, garlic and chestnut mushrooms until cooked through. Add chicken stock, crème fraîche, wholegrain mustard and leafy kale. Cover with puff pastry and bake for 30 minutes until the pastry is golden.

This top-rated spinach, sweet potato & lentil dhal is vegan, low in fat and calories, iron-rich and packs in three of your five-a-day. It’s super filling with red split lentils and chunky veg. To freeze, allow the dhal to cool, then pop into freezable containers. Defrost in the fridge overnight, then reheat until piping hot.

Get dinner on the table in under 20 minutes with this speedy sausage, kale & gnocchi one-pot. Cook pork sausagemeat in a frying pan and season with chilli flakes and fennel seeds. Cook the gnocchi and kale in chicken stock before stirring in parmesan and black pepper.

Add this slow cooker chicken curry to any Indian-inspired feast. Cook skinless chicken legs in a rich curry sauce for six hours for beautifully tender meat. This curry is seasoned with warming ginger and curry paste. Serve with brown rice and chopped coriander.

