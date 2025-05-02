Dolphins show signs of language-like communication Martin Strmiska/Alamy

Dozens of dolphins have been recorded making specific whistle sounds that seem to refer to a shared meaning, expressing either questioning or alarm. Some researchers are claiming this shared usage is the best evidence yet that these intelligent marine mammals have a language-like communication system.

We know that dolphins make many “information-carrying” whistling noises, and may communicate extra detail by changing the volume of their whistles, but until now researchers have avoided claiming the animals – indeed, any other non-human animals – have a language.