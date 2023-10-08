Coraline (2009)

Similarly dark, weird and visually stunning is Coraline, a stop motion film based on Neil Gaiman’s novel, and – like The Nightmare Before Christmas – directed by Henry Selick. The titular character Coraline (voiced by Dakota Fanning) is a young girl who hates her new home and feels ignored by her parents, but then she discovers a magical alternate universe behind a secret door in the house. At first it seems idyllic, with much more adoring versions of her parents lavishing her with attention – it’s just they have buttons sewn where their eyes should be… and Coraline gradually realises that the alternate world is much more sinister than she thought. The impressive female-led cast includes Terri Hatcher (Desperate Housewives) as Coraline’s mother, and comedy duo Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders as their eccentric neighbours. Definitely one for the older, less sensitive children, but a Halloween family staple nonetheless.

Where to stream: ITVX (UK), Max (US)

Frankenweenie (2012)

Once you’ve done the important job of introducing your kids to The Nightmare Before Christmas, you can show them Tim Burton’s animated Halloween creation, Frankenweenie, based on his 1984 short film of the same name. It’s about a young boy who revives his beloved dead dog in a child-friendly twist on the classic Frankenstein format. The cast is superb: Ozark’s Charlie Tahan is convincingly lovable as the young Frankenstein, Catherine O’Hara and Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) are his parents, and Winona Ryder (Stranger Things) plays his school friend Elsa. Expect the textbook twistedness of Burton, including lots of dead animals coming back to life, so it’s another one for the less squeamish kids.

Where to stream: Disney+ (UK and US)

Hocus Pocus (1993)

If a family viewing of Hocus Pocus isn’t in your Halloween plans, you’re simply doing it wrong. It’s the ultimate in silly spooky, with Bette Midler (The First Wives Club), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sex and the City) and Kathy Najimy (Sister Act) as the addictively entertaining trio of Salem witches who are accidentally brought back to life by teenagers Max and Allison and Max’s little sister Dani while out trick-or-treating at Halloween. The witches are out for blood – or, more accurately, the souls of children – and it’s up to the kids to save the town from their deadly appetite. Hocus Pocus is the ultimate camp Halloween romp, with the emphasis heavily on comedy over horror, and Midler’s performance of her version of I Put a Spell on You remains a certified banger.

Parker, Midler and Najimy all reunited for Hocus Pocus 2, released in 2022, which is a not-quite-as-good but still hugely fun and nostalgic sequel, also available on Disney+.