The year 2023 has turned out to be a fantastic year at the box office. While several films minted money at the box office, there are many others that not only made money but also filled the gap in the content-oriented subject. As the year draws to a close, let’s have a look at the film that proved its mettle and made a place in the hearts of the audience with massive box office numbers.

Pathaan: Where It All Started

Shah Rukh Khan demolished nonsense of boycott gang and anti bollywood agenda. His comeback film after 4 years broke every record at box office. This was the film which brought back normalcy to Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan has stamped his authority at box office as he is set to become first actor to deliver 500 cr domestic and 1000 cr worldwide grosser in January.

Best-Director-Siddharth-Anand-Pathaan

In the preceding decade, Bollywood produced multiple films that have grossed between $20 to $30 million in overseas markets. However, these films tended to rely heavily on one or two markets, while others performed moderately well. Pathaan, however, has broken the mould by achieving remarkable success across all territories, pushing its box office numbers not just beyond $30 million but even $40 million, coming close to the $50 million milestone. Film remained highest grosser ever in overseas with $49.25 million.

Best-song-Jhoome-Jo-Pathaan

Pathaan was best directorial product from Siddharth Anand and he presented India’s biggest superstar in deserving way.

Jawan Stamped Shah Rukh Khan Supremacy

Shah Rukh came back after 7 months and broke all his own records with Jawan. Film remained highest grosser ever in India and worldwide with 1125 crore worldwide gross and inaugurated 600 crore club for Hindi films.

Jawan collected 643 cr nett all India in all languages which is highest ever for an Hindi film. Film scored 580 cr nett only in Hindi and rest in dubbed version, again both are records for an Hindi film ever. Film missed overseas record to another SRK starter Pathaan by thin margin.

Deepika Padukone Owned The Box Office

Deepika Padukone starred in blockbuster Pathaan with fantastic performance and her special appearance in Jawan won all accolades. Her sizzling look in Besharam Rang was in news for all the good reasons.

Best-Actress-2023-Deepika-Padukone

Animal Delivers Album Of The Year

Ranbir Kapoor’s film Animal was controversial and blockbuster at box office. One can agree or disagree with content of the film but it’s music album became rage across the nation. Film had heavy Punjabi flavour and songs even lacked originality but it’s cultural effect was massive.

Animal-best-album-2023

Moment Of The Year: Pathaan Entry

Easily moment of the year was SRK’s entry in Pathaan. Shah Rukh’s entry turned cinema halls into stadiums and it was unprecedented mass hysteria. Film demolished lots of agenda and brought back box office glory. Clearly, this was the moment of the year, “ Zinda Hai!”.

Best-Moment-2023-Pathaan-Entry

(Also read: Special Feature: Critic’s Choice 2023: 12th Fail Best Film, Vikrant Massey Best Actor And Rani Mukerji Best Actress! Find Out The List)

Best Of Popular Box Office In 2023

Best Film: Jawan

Best Director: Siddharth Anand for Pathaan

Best Actor: Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan

Best Actress: Deepika Padukone for Pathaan

Best Background Score: Pathaan

Best Album: Animal

Best Lyrics: Nikale the kabhi hum From Dunki

Best Song: Jhoome jo pathaan from Pathaan

Moment of the yea: Shah Rukh Khan’s entry in Pathaan

Disappointment of the year: Adipurush

Best-Villain-John-Abraham-from-Pathaan

Best-lyrics-Nikale-The-Kabhi-Hum-Ghar-Se-Dunki

Disappointment-of-the-year-Adipurush

